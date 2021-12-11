Kohima: Days after the civilian killings in Nagaland, massive protests erupted in Mon on Saturday with the furious locals demanding justice for the victims and repeal of the controversial AFSPA. They also demanded apology from the Central government for false and fabricated statement on the incident in Parliament.Also Read - 80-Year-Old Man Travels 230 Km on Moped to Pay Homage to His Comrades From 1971 Indo-Pak War

It must be noted that just seven days ago, an Army operation led to the death of six civilians in Nagaland's Mon district. Seven more people had died in retaliatory clashes between security personnel and locals, in which one soldier was killed.

The protesters, including the residents from the village of Oting, were led by the Konyak Union, demanded apology from the government and withdrawal of the statement from the Parliament's records.

#Nagaland: "We are not terrorists! Border force, go back," slogans heard in a protest in Tizit opposing the killing of civilians. Protesters demanded justice for the slain civilians and demanded for repealing AFSPA. pic.twitter.com/qrZgMWsgI0 — Mahmodul Hassan (@mhassanism) December 11, 2021

Speaking to NDTV, Honang Konyak, the union’s Vice President, said the locals are asking for justice and they don’t need sympathy. However, he added that the protesters will not rest until justice is delivered to those 14 Konyak youth who were killed.

The protesters said the fresh demands must be added to the five already placed in front of the centre. The other demands include an independent committee to probe the failed Army ambush and that all those involved in the incident be charged and punished in accordance with the law .

Notably, their big demand is the repeal of AFSPA, or Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. This demand was also made by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma recently.

In the meantime, the Nagaland government had on Thursday decided to hold a special session of the Assembly to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA.

The special session is tentatively scheduled for December 20 and the Governor of Assam and Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi will formally summon it, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu told PTI.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, gives the Army powers of arrest and detention in disturbed areas’.

Following the incidents, the demand for revocation of AFSPA from Nagaland has been mounting. Tribal organisations and civil societies, including the Naga Students Federation and women’s groups, have been asking the state government to hold a special session of the Assembly and pass a resolution for repealing the Act.