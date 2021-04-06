Gulmarg: The city of Gulmarg in Kashmir Valley was covered by a huge blanket of snow as mercury in Jammu and Kashmir dipped to sub-zero degrees. Rain lashed in the plains of Kashmir Valley, while temperatures dropped below normal at higher regions resulting in snowfall. The weather department had forecasted a wet spell this week after night temperatures fell to sub-zero level at many areas. Also Read - Monday Motivation: Engineers Attempt 5.3 Metre Metal Fit To Complete Chenab Arch in Most Treacherous Terrain

Tourists were seen rejoicing at the famous picnic spot at the ski resort in Gulmarg. On average, Gulmarg city witnesses snowfall at least two or three days a week at the end of March with at least one rainy day.

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar received 1.1mm of rainfall on Sunday. As per the Met official, the mercury settled at 7.2°C, the same as recorded on the previous night, slightly above normal for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during April 5-7 and over Uttarakhand during April 6-9.

Hailstorm is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on April 6, over Himachal Pradesh on April 5-6, and over Uttarakhand on April 6-7.