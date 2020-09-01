New Delhi: In a latest development to the Ladakh flare-up, India on Tuesday alleged that China again engaged in provocative action even as their military talks were held two days after the PLA made a bid to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - China's Actions, Behaviour Along LAC a Clear Violation of Bilateral Pacts: MEA on Ladakh Flare-up

Issuing a statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo due to the timely defensive action, and asked China to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Russia Tomorrow For SCO Event Amid Border Flare-up With China

“On August 31, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” he added. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Centre Holds high-level Meet to Discuss Future Strategy, Beijing Urges New Delhi to Withdraw Troops

China denies charges

However, denying charges, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops never crossed the LAC.

Chunying said that the Indian side’s statements may be different from the Chinese (side) but there is only one truth and fact.

“Perhaps there are some communication issues. I think both sides should stick to facts and have goodwill to maintain the overall bilateral relations and take concrete measures to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility along the border, she added.

On the other hand, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi urged India to withdraw troops who ‘illegally’ crossed the LAC.

China also claimed that it has not occupied an inch of other country’s territory nor provoked a war in its 70-odd year history and its border troops never crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

Rajnath reviews situation

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in the region with high officials. As per updates from the Centre, India will maintain its aggressive posturing in all sensitive areas along the LAC to effectively deal with any Chinese misadventure.

Apart from Rajanth Singh, the Brigade Commanders of Indian and Chinese armies also held another round of talks in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh with a specific agenda to discuss the situation around the Pangong lake.

Army strengthens presence at strategic points

To encounter the Chinese attempts, the Indian Army has significantly strengthened its presence on a number of strategic heights around the Pangong lake besides further bolstering its presence in the area. A battalion of the Special Frontier Force was also deployed in the area.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies)