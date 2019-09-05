New Delhi: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has backed Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Umang Singhar over the latter’s accusations that senior party leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is ‘interfering’ in the state government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Scindia, who reportedly wants to be appointed the state Congress chief, said that the Chief Minister should listen to both sides to resolve differences within the party.

Speaking to reporters in Gwalior, the Congress leader said that there are no two ways that there should be no interference in the government. He said, “We have toiled hard for 15 years to form the Congress government. It’s not even six months. The government should work to fulfil the aspirations of people and not accept outside interference.”

Scindia’s statement comes after the party claimed that the differences between the Forest Minister and the former Chief Minister had been sorted out.

On Monday, Singhar had accused Digvijaya Singh of interfering in his work by asking for a meeting with ministers to discuss some work that the latter wanted done. He had further accused Digvijaya of being involved in illegal mining and liquor rackets across the state, which, he said, should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In recent days, Scindia has asked his party to announce a new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, a post currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. His supporters, meanwhile, have launched an aggressive bid demanding that the party appoint the former Guna MP as state chief.

Scindia had lost to Kamal Nath in the race to become Chief Minister, too, after Congress won the Assembly elections last December. The party had registered wins in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan too.