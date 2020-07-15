New Delhi: The decades-old Ayodhya dispute was settled in November 2019 when the Supreme Court had pronounced the verdict, handing over the possession of the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case. However, in what could be a fresh trouble in the case, Buddhist monks have now claimed that the Ram Janmabhoomi premises was a Buddhist site. They also staged a sit-in and fast in Ayodhya on Tuesday, and demanded that the excavation of the place should be done by the UNESCO. Also Read - 'Remark Not Political, Didn't Intend to Hurt Sentiments': Nepal on PM Oli's Comment on Ayodhya, Lord Ram

The monks have claimed that the items that were unearthed during the levelling of the land of the Ram Janmabhoomi site belong to Buddhist culture and they must be made public. They demanded that the construction work of the Ram temple must be stopped immediately. Also Read - ‘Real Ayodhya Not in India’: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Claims Lord Ram is Nepali Not Indian

A shivalinga, seven black touchstone pillars, six red sandstone pillars, a “flower pinnacle”, and four broken idols of gods and goddesses were found in May during the levelling of the site for a Ram temple, the trust charged with its construction had said. The followers of Buddhism consider Ayodhya as the ancient city of Saket that was the centre of Buddhism in ancient times. Also Read - India Concerned, Keeping Close Watch on Hong Kong-China Situation: UN Ambassador

“We have sent our memorandums to the President, chief justice of India and also to other government agencies through the Ayodhya administration,” a Azad Baudh Dharm Sena member said.

“If the construction of the Ram temple is not stopped within a month and the premises not assigned to the UNESCO for excavation, then we will again start our movement,” he said.

“We have received the memorandum of Buddhist leaders and we will be sending it to the persons addressed,” Faizabad City Magistrate S P Singh said. “On our assurances, the Buddhist community has called off its sit-in and fast.”