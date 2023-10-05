Home

Fresh Violence Rocks Manipur, 2 Houses Torched In Imphal, Shots Fired

More than 180 people been killed and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fire tear gas to disperse the students who are protesting against the deaths of two youths and demanding peace in violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on Sept. 27. (File Photo/ANI)

Imphal: At least two houses were set ablaze while several rounds of bullets were fired in Imphal West district as fresh violence rocked ethnic-strife torn Manipur. According to the police, two houses torched by miscreants in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday.

They said the accused fled the spot after triggering tension in the area, adding that the fire was doused by fire services personnel with help from security forces men.

A mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident was prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, they said.

Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, police said.

The Manipur violence

More than 180 people been killed and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Fresh protests

Late last month, massive protests by student groups erupted in Manipur capital Imphal against the kidnapping and killing of two students. The protests were triggered after visuals of the slain students’ bodies surfaced on social media platforms.

The two youths, a man and a girl, had gone missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25.

At least 46 protesters sustained injuries as the protesting students clashed with the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. Reports said the protesters had blocked the Indo-Myanmar highway with wooden logs and felled electricity poles and also burned tyres on the roads.

Police and other law enforcement agencies responded by firing live bullets and tear smoke shells to disperse the raging protesters who resorted to stone throwing as the protests turned violent.

A mob tried to attack the ancestral house of the chief minister on the night of September 28, but security forces foiled the attempt.

Another mob also vandalised the deputy commissioner’s office in Imphal West district and torched two four-wheelers in the early hours of the same day.

On September 27, an irate mob set afire a local party office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Following the fresh protests, the Manipur government extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six more months and declared the entire northeastern state as a ‘Disturbed Area’ barring areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 specific police stations.

(With PTI inputs)

