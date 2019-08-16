New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister and one of his strongest critics on his birthday.

The PM tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life.”

Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2019

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal was quick to respond with, “Thank you, sir”.

Modi and Kejriwal or rather BJP and AAP are strongly stationed at opposite ends of Indian polity and often senior leaders of both parties are reported to be exchanging acerbic barbs at each other.

The PM’s warm wishes also caught the eye since the crucial Delhi Assembly elections are slated to be held in a couple of months.

In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 of the 70 assembly seats, reducing BJP to three and decimating Congress completely. However, in the recently-concluded General election, the BJP swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Recently, Kejriwal also stunned many when he threw support behind the Central government’s decision to strike down Article 370. He had tweeted, “We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.”