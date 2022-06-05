New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Qatar on Sunday said Ambassador Dipak Mittal has conveyed that the “offensive tweets” on controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad “do not reflect the views of the government” and said these are “views of the fringe elements”. The development comes as Indian envoy was summoned by the Qatar government over the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against whom the party has taken action.Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

"Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets in India denigrating the religious personality. Ambassador conveyed that tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a statement.

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," it said.

In response to a media query regarding statement issued by Qatar MOfA, Ambassador conveyed that tweets do not, in any manner, reflect views of the GoI. GoI accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks pic.twitter.com/FdnBWXdeTc — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Row over Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal’s controversial remarks | Top points

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it has summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal in Doha and handed over to him an official note on what the Gulf country called “total rejection and condemnation” of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party’s leaders – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal – and said the country is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India.

Noting that vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments, the spokesperson of the Indian Embassy said that the two sides should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of their bilateral ties.

The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

While Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate have drawn the ire of Muslim groups and several cases have been registered against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Jindal has been accused of often posting inciting comments.

BJP’s general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

Singh said, “During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. “The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion,” he said.

In a letter to Nupur Sharma, member secretary, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, Om Pathak said, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

In another letter to Naveen Jindal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “The view expressed by you on social media to incite communal disharmony is against the basic thought of the party. You worked against party ideology and policy. Therefore, your primary membership of the party is canceled with immediate effect and you’re also suspended from the party.”

After being suspended from party, Nupur Sharma issued an apology on Twitter and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement. “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi,” Nupur Sharma said.

The row in nutshell: Several FIRs have been filed against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra and violent clash erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. Naveen Jindal also made controversial comment against Prophet Muhammad on social media. The BJP took actions against party members – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal – for making controversial remarks. Meanwhile, India told Qatar that the controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad “do not reflect the views of the government” and said these were “views of the fringe elements”.