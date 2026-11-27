From 50% seat hike to women’s quota, what does new Delimitation Bill proposes

Under the proposed legislation, Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats will rise by 50 per cent, constituency boundaries will be redrawn using the latest available census figures, and one-third women's reservation will be enacted via delimitation, with the revised seat allocation remaining frozen until 2051.

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The Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons states that its primary goal is to bring one-third reservation for women. File image/PTI

The Centre has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of electoral representation, proposing a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats across all states and Union Territories to pave the way for the one-third women’s reservation. Under the proposed delimitation exercise, constituency boundaries will also be redrawn, with the updated seat allocations and borders remaining frozen until 2051.

As the four-day special sitting brings the spotlight back on the delimitation debate, here’s a look at some of the most important issues likely to be answered during the special sitting.

What is delimitation?

Delimitation is the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.

Thus, the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, popularly called the Delimitation Bill, proposes increasing the Lower House’s maximum strength to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. Additionally, the legislation seeks to raise the upper limit for state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 seats.

What is the primary goal of delimitation?

The Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons states that its primary goal is to bring one-third reservation for women, including women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, into immediate effect in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies of states and Union Territories via a delimitation exercise.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar’s NCP to back delimitation bill, announces ahead of special sitting of Parliament

Why Centre is proposing a 50 per cent raise in seats?

The main goal of the proposed constitutional amendment is to enable the rollout of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as state and Union territory Assemblies via delimitation. Under the plan, Lok Sabha seat allocations for every state and Union territory will rise by 50 per cent, with the strength of their respective legislative Assemblies expanding by the same proportion.

The legislation explicitly mandates that the delimitation exercise must increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies of states and Union territories by 50 per cent over their existing strength.

Lok Sabha seats to reach 850

The Bill proposes to amend Article 81 of the Constitution to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 members. Under the proposed amendment, the House would have up to 815 members elected from states, compared with the existing ceiling of 530, and up to 35 members representing Union Territories, against the current limit of 20. This would take the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850.

Meanwhile, the Bill also proposes to increase the maximum strength of state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 members. Article 170(1) of the Constitution currently stipulates that a state Assembly shall have a minimum of 60 and a maximum of 500 members, elected directly from territorial constituencies. The proposed amendment seeks to raise the upper limit to 650, while retaining the minimum strength of 60.

What is the debate about?

The government brought ‘The Delimitation Bill, 2026’ to replace the 2002 law during a special sitting of Parliament in April this year, under which the Centre would have the power to constitute a delimitation commission to distribute seats in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies based on the “latest census figures”.

Also Read | Delimitation Bill: PM Modi govt clears amendments for 50% increase in seats, freeze on state-wise share until 2051

Who decides boundaries?

The task of delimitation is assigned to a high-powered body known as the delimitation commission or a boundary commission. In India, such commissions have been constituted four times under the Delimitation Commission Act – in 1952, 1963, 1973 and in 2002.

The Delimitation Commission of India is a high-powered body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court. The orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President. The copies of its orders are laid before Parliament and the State Assemblies concerned, but no modifications are permissible by them.

What does the Bill say?

Several of the provisions of the new delimitation bill are similar to the 2002 law, which would be repealed. According to the Bill, the Central government may, from time to time, by notification, constitute a body to be called the Delimitation Commission. The Commission shall comprise the following: one member, who shall be a person who is or has been a judge of the Supreme Court, to be appointed by the Centre as the chairperson of the Commission; the chief election commissioner or an election commissioner nominated by the chief election commissioner, ex officio; and the state election commissioner of the concerned state, ex officio.

The Central Government may, by notification, specify the term of the Commission. It may, on the request of the Commission, extend its term by such further period as it may consider necessary. The Election Commission shall act as the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimiting constituencies in the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, when the area of the Union territory under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied. The Bill also states that the Commission shall associate with itself for the purpose of assisting it in its duties in respect of each state, 10 persons, 5 of whom shall be members of the House of the People representing that state and 5 shall be members of the Assembly of that state.

Also Read | Women’s quota, delimitation Bill: NDA short of majority, but Opposition churn may change the game

What is the Opposition’s stand?

The opposition parties have cited the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir to raise apprehensions over gerrymandering, which refers to the manipulation of constituency boundaries for electoral advantage. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the BJP of seeking to redraw the country’s electoral map to its advantage ahead of the 2029 general elections. The government has rejected the apprehensions.

Even if the existing share of states in the Lok Sabha is protected, the manner in which constituency boundaries are to be redrawn within states remains a point of contention for the opposition parties. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, has invited all the opposition floor leaders for a meeting at his residence on Saturday to devise a joint strategy in view of the government’s likely move to reintroduce the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament involving delimitation.

While the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will be present at the meeting, the non-INDIA bloc parties such as the DMK, the AAP and the BJD, among others, have also been invited for the discussions.

With inputs from agencies