New Delhi: After Mughalsarai, Allahabad and Faizabad, the next in the list to be renamed could be Agra as reports have emerged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh could rename the city to ‘Agravan’, and has sought advice from the city-based Dr BR Ambedkar University in this regard.

According to reports, the University has been asked to look into the historical aspects of the name and, as such, its historical department is looking into the same.

Reportedly, the government has moved to change the name of the city as it is believed by many that earlier, the city was known as ‘Agravan,’ which, over the years, got shortened to Agra. Historians and experts working in the historical department have also been asked to look into the circumstances and time under which Agravan’s name was changed to Agra.

Demands have also been raised time and again in some quarters that the city’s present name be revoked and the supposedly previous name be reinstated. Last year, late BJP MLA from Agra North, Jagan Prasad Garg, had requested Chief Minister Adityanath to change the city’s name to Agravan.

Experts, however, have warned against any such move arguing that many of the city’s iconic tourist spots are associated with the name ‘Agra’ and a change of name to ‘Agravan’ may not go down well with the tourists.

The state government has changed the names of Mughalsarai, Faizabad and Allahabad to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Tehsil, Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively. It came in for a massive criticism for the name changing exercise but the practice looks likely to continue.