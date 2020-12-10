Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters. Stones were rained in a torrent, windscreens of the vehicle were shattered, the party leaders and eyewitnesses said. An angry Nadda called the attack “unprecedented” and alleged the state has slipped into “complete lawlessness and goonda raj”. Also Read - WATCH: BJP President JP Nadda and Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's Vehicle Ransacked by Protesters in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee insinuated the attack was staged. “Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF….Then why are you so scared,” Banerjee said in Kolkata. Also Read - New Parliament Building to Witness Creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Says Modi After Laying Foundation Stone | Highlights

Soon after the news of the attack broke, senior BJP leaders took to Twitter and slammed the Mamata Government for complete lawlessness in West Bengal. Leading the blistering attack was the Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “Today, the National President of BJP was attacked in Bengal. I condemn this attack. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.” Also Read - Farmers Decline Centre’s Proposal, to Intensify Protest From Dec 14; Opposition Leaders Meet President | Key Points

आज बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी के ऊपर हुआ हमला बहुत ही निंदनीय है, उसकी जितनी भी निंदा की जाये वो कम है। केंद्र सरकार इस हमले को पूरी गंभीरता से ले रही है। बंगाल सरकार को इस प्रायोजित हिंसा के लिए प्रदेश की शांतिप्रिय जनता को जवाब देना होगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

तृणमूल शासन में बंगाल अत्याचार, अराजकता और अंधकार के युग में जा चुका है। टीएमसी के राज में पश्चिम बंगाल के अंदर जिस तरह से राजनीतिक हिंसा को संस्थागत कर चरम सीमा पर पहुँचाया गया है, वो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए दु:खद भी है और चिंताजनक भी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani also slammed the West Bengal government and said, “TMC had already crossed all the limits of arrogance and abuse of power in Bengal. BJP National President @JPNadda. Today TMC has attacked democracy again by attacking Ji. Today, the incident has strengthened the resolve of every BJP worker as much as the TMC insists.”

बंगाल में सत्ता का घमंड और दुरुपयोग की सारी सीमा TMC पहले ही पार कर चुकी थी। भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष @JPNadda जी पर हमला कर आज TMC ने लोकतंत्र पर फिर प्रहार किया है। TMC जितना भी ज़ोर लगा ले, आज की घटना ने BJP के हर कार्यकर्ता के संकल्प और मज़बूत किया है। #MamataKillsDemocracy — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 10, 2020

Here is how other union ministers reacted:

पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रवास के दौरान भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्रीमान @JPNadda के क़ाफ़िले पर हुए हमले के बाद मैंने उनसे फ़ोन पर बात करके उनके कुशल क्षेम की जानकारी प्राप्त की है। यह घटना पश्चिम बंगाल राज्य की गिरती क़ानून व्यवस्था का परिचायक है। १/२ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2020

प.बंगाल में आज राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष @JPNadda जी के काफिले पर हुआ हमला कायरतापूर्ण है, जो राज्य सरकार की हताशा, और कानून व्यवस्था की दुर्दशा को दर्शाता है। इस घटना की मैं भर्त्सना करता हूँ। इन हमलों से भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ना भयभीत होंगे, ना ही उनका मनोबल कम होगा। #MamataKillsDemocracy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 10, 2020

Nadda’s convoy was attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. Several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured. Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha.Those present at the scene said scores of alleged TMC workers, some carrying sticks and iron rods and others armed with bricks, blocked the road near Sirakul in South 24 Pargana district adjoining Kolkata with motorcyles.

Shouting slogans against the BJP and the media, they squabbled with police when they tried to clear the way. As the convoy tried to move past the protesting crowd, many ran alongside the vehicles, ominously thumping them with fists, sticks and iron rods, smashing windscreens and window panes.Another batch of protesters, who had blocked a stretch of road a few kilometres away, advanced menacingly at the sight of the motorcade, pounded it with bricks.

Vijayvargiya and party vice president Mukul Roy were injured in the hand, while the latter's security guard was hit with a stone in the head.As some journalists came out of the vehicles, they were pushed and shoved back, according to a PTI reporter accompanying Nadda.

Police ultimately chased away the protesters and Nadda managed to reach the meeting venue.”What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance.

The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails,” Nadda later told a meeting of party workers. Nadda said he was not hurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, but others in the convoy were assaulted. When such a thing can happen to senior leaders of the BJP, the plight of common party cadres can be easily imagined, he said.

“If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga's grace…I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal,” he said.The BJP leader asserted the days of the TMC government are numbered.

“We have to defeat this goonda raj and we will,” he said, adding “the state has reached a new low under the misrule of the TMC government”.

“Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a matter of shame for democracy. There isn’t a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bullet-proof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end,” he said.

“This goonda raj cannot be allowed to continue. This is jungle raj, the administration has collapsed.”Without naming Abhishek Banerjee, Nadda referred to him and said it is also a matter of shame that the present MP of Diamond Harbour is not seen in his constituency.