New Delhi: As India battles the flood havoc, the Disaster Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs quoted Central Water Commission data to suggest how not just Assam, but Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Maharashtra are staring at a serious flood situation.

While Assam continues to be ravaged with 5,133 villages in 30 districts affected and 110 lives lost, the situation in other states is also worrying the Centre. In Assam, 1,45,648 people are in relief camps right now.

In Bihar, a total of 8 districts have been affected. These are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and East Champaran. A total of 147 villages and 2,64,000 people in the state are being affected by the floods. So far, 6036 people have been evacuated. There are 12 NDRF teams in the state.

Kerala, that witnessed floods last year as well, has 13 districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Idukki – affected this year. 56 villages are affected in the southern state.

Even in Gujarat, 4 districts (Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar) have been affected, killing 81 people this monsoon session, while leaving 55 injured. In Madhya Pradesh, 27 districts have faced the fury of floods killing 43, while in Uttar Pradesh 6 districts including Ayodhya, Gonda and Bahraich are affected. A total of 182 houses were damaged in the state.

In West Bengal, as many as 23 districts and 1,72,016 people have been affected this monsoon season, killing 142. States like Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have also borne the brunt.