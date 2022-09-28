New Delhi: Hours after the Centre declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates as an ‘unlawful association’ for a period of five years, investigative agencies have revealed that ‘incriminating’ materials including bomb-making manuals were recovered from the members of now banned radical outfit. The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.Also Read - PFI BAN: Home Ministry's Big Action, 5 Years Ban Imposed on PFI Across The Country After Nationwide Mega Raids - Watch Video

What Probe Agencies Recovered During PFI Raids

‘How to Make IED’ Document: Speaking to a leading daily agency officials claimed that they have collected shreds of evidence like a document titled ‘A short course on how to make IEDs using easily available materials’. Officials claimed that the document was recovered from Mohammed Nadeem, PFI leader from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, 2 Lowrance LHR-80 ( an affordable yet full-featured floating VHF radio with a built-in GPS receiver) were recovered from the residence of Barakathulla, the district president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Ramnad district of Tamil Nadu. Unaccounted Cash: The officials also recovered unaccounted cash from the residence of Shahid Khan, PFI leader in Bengaluru.

Ban on PFI

The ban on PFI came after over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

The group was formed on December 19, 2006, with the merger of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity and the National Development Front (NDF). NDF was formed after the Babri Masjid demolition and subsequent riots in 1993.

Officials said PFI has been under the radar of security agencies for its alleged role in violent protests in different parts of the country against CAA, forced conversions, radicalisation of Muslim youths, money laundering and maintaining links with banned groups.

It has been also accused of killing people associated with organisations espousing other faiths, collecting explosives to target prominent people and places, supporting the Islamic State and destroying public property to strike terror among people.