New Delhi: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday once again added ‘Chief Minister of Maharashtra’ to his Twitter profile, just hours after he was sworn-in to the office for a second consecutive five-year term, earlier today, in a development that took everyone by surprise.

Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier, Fadnavis had changed his Twitter bio to ‘Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra‘ on November 8 after submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. On November 13, he had changed his profile to ‘Maharashtra’s Sevak‘ (Servant) after President’ Rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

In his first tweet since returning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he tweeted a video of his oath-taking.

He also retweeted a tweet from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sharing pictures from the swearing-in ceremony which took place after President’s Rule was revoked from the state at 5:47 AM.

Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM to Shri Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/88AXf9EYV3 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 23, 2019

Earlier, speaking to news agency ANI after taking oath, he said, ” People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result, President’s rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt, not a ‘khichdi’ government.”

Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra CM again: People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt. pic.twitter.com/6Zmf9J9qKc — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

“I would like to express my gratitude to NCP’s Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form the government,” he added

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis: I would like to express my gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government. pic.twitter.com/eq1v9syg8z — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

BJP-Shiv Sena had achieved a clear majority in the October 24 Assembly Election; however, Sena walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the saffron party snubbed its demand of sharing the Chief Minister’s post of 2.5 years each.

Fadnavis became Chief Minister for the first time after the two parties, which contested the 2014 state polls independently, joined hands later to form a coalition government in the state.