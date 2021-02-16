New Delhi: The AAP-led government completed 6 years in the national capital on Tuesday and its chief convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his government worked together with people to tackle COVID-19 together and handles all issues carefully. He also went on to add that his government helped the farmers find alternative to stubble burning to curb pollution. Also Read - 3 Men Arrested For Duping Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter in Online Fraud

“A year ago, people gave me chance to serve again. Despite it being a difficult year, we worked together to tackle COVID-19. We also helped farmers find alternative (Pusa Institute’s Bio Decomposer Technique) to stubble burning to curb pollution,” Kejriwal said. Also Read - 3 Big Earthquakes In Last 3 Days, Is There A Need To Worry?

The AAP government, which took the reins of Delhi at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic last year, observed the first anniversary of its third term in power on Tuesday.

On this day, Kejriwal had taken oath as chief minister for the third term, days before massive communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi.

Sources in the Delhi government, however, told news agency PTI the first anniversary will be a “low key affair” with no event planned to mark the occasion due to COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking the reins of the national capital, the new government in Delhi had its task cut out as it dealt first with the riots that claimed over 50 lives and led to extensive damage to property, and then COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government also launched a massive relief operation, providing food and dry ration amid an exodus of migrant workers from the city, and then providing financial assistance to vulnerable sections like construction workers and auto drivers.

Moreover, the Delhi government was also the first in the country to announce financial assistance of Rs one crore to the dependants of its employees who succumbed on duty due to COVID-19.

Besides COVID-19 pandemic management, the government also came out with ambitious policies to make Delhi a hub of service and hi-tech sectors and a leader in adoption of electric vehicles.

In November last year, Kejriwal announced that only service and hi-tech industries will be allowed in new industrial parks and the manufacturing units in existing ones will be encouraged to make the switch. The government has also started work on an industrial park to be set up at Ranikhera.

A survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles claimed that 56 per cent of Delhi residents approve the one year performance of AAP government 2.0, mainly for “overcoming challenges” induced by COVID-19.

It further claimed that 52 per cent residents of Delhi approved of the Kejriwal government’s lockdown and ‘unlock’ management, COVID-19 testing and reporting, and arrangement of hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

Delhi government’s Health bulletin reported 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the virus on Monday.