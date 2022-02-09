New Delhi: In a bid to promote a nutritional diet and healthy living, Union Health Ministry has ditched fried food items like samosas, bread pakoras and decided to serve only healthier options in its canteen. As per sources in the ministry, this arrangement is currently functioning in a pilot mode to gauge the response of people.Also Read - No State Reported Deaths Due To Lack Of Oxygen, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha

The arrangement of these healthy food options has been made in the canteen on the insistence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had been contemplating bringing such healthy food options to the canteen since taking over as the Health Minister and had commissioned them in October last year. Also Read - Most States And UTs, Except Kerala And Mizoram, Reporting Decline in Covid Positivity Rate: Health Ministry

Mandaviya himself is a fitness freak and is often seen cycling to the Parliament. He performs exercise and yoga on daily basis and ensures that he cycles at least 20 kilometres every day. Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Urges States Not to Lower Guard Even as COVID Cases Decline | Key Points

New Menu And Rate List

As per the reports of ANI, samosas, bread pakoras have been replaced with Dal Chillas with pea stuffing, healthy curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos in the canteen.

Dal Chillas are tentatively priced at Rs 10. Breakfast will be available at Rs 25 and lunch at Rs 40.

Ayush Aahaar

Earlier last month, the Ministry of Ayush Ministry had started making Ayush Aahaar at its canteen. Started as a pilot project, the Ayush Aahaar includes vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa and kokum drink. Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.