From Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan To LK Advani: Bharat Ratna Awardees List From 1954 To 2024
Bharat Ratna Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian Award of the country, was instituted in the year 1954.Any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for these awards. It is awarded in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.
In terms of Article 18 (1) of the Constitution, the award cannot be used as a prefix or suffix to the recipient’s name. However, should an award winner consider it necessary, he/she may use the following expression in their biodata/letterhead/visiting card etc. to indicate that he/she is a recipient of the award: ‘Awarded Bharat Ratna by the President’ or ‘Recipient of Bharat Ratna Award’. In this article, check the complete list of Bharat Ratna Awardees from 1954 to 2024.
From Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to LK Advani: Check Complete List of Recipients of Bharat Ratna
- Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari (1878-1972) 1954
- Dr. SarvapalliRadhakrishnan (1888-1975) 1954
- Dr. ChandrasekharaVenkata Raman (1888-1970) 1954
- Dr. Bhagwan Das (1869-1958) 1955
- Dr. MokshagundamVisvesvaraya (1861-1962) 1955
- Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (1889 -1964) 1955
- Pt. GovindBallabh Pant (1887-1961) 1957
- Dr. DhondoKeshavKarve (1858-1962) 1958
- Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (1882-1962) 1961
- Shri Purushottam Das Tandon (1882-1962) 1961
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad (1884-1963) 1962
- Dr. Zakir Husain (1897-1969) 1963
- Dr. PandurangVaman Kane (1880-1972) 1963
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous) (1904-1966) 1966
- Smt. Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) 1971
- Shri VarahagiriVenkataGiri (1894-1980) 1975
- Shri KumaraswamyKamraj (Posthumous) (1903-1975) 1976
- Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa) (1910- 1997) 1980
- Shri Acharya VinobaBhave (Posthumous) (1895-1982) 1983
- Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (1890-1988) 1987
- Shri MarudurGopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous) (1917-1987) 1988
- Dr.Bhim Rao RamjiAmbedkar (Posthumous) (1891-1956) 1990
- Dr. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (1918-2013) 1990
- Shri Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous) (1944-1991) 1991
- SardarVallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous) (1875-1950) 1991
- Shri MorarjiRanchhodji Desai (1896-1995) 1991
- MaulanaAbulKalam Azad (Posthumous) (1888-1958) 1992
- Shri JehangirRatanjiDadabhai Tata (1904-1993) 1992
- Shri Satyajit Ray (1922-1992) 1992
- Shri Gulzarilal Nanda (1898-1998) 1997
- Smt. ArunaAsaf Ali (Posthumous) (1909-1996) 1997
- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) 1997
- Smt. Madurai ShanmukhavadivuSubbulakshmi (1916- 2005) 1998
- Shri Chidambaram Subramaniam (1910-2000) 1998
- Shri Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous) (1902-1979) 1999
- Professor Amartya Sen (b-1933) 1999
- LokpriyaGopinathBordoloi (Posthumous) (1890-1950) 1999
- Pandit Ravi Shankar (1920-2012) 1999
- SushriLataDinanathMangeshkar (b-1929) 2001
- UstadBismillah Khan (1916-2006) 2001
- PanditBhimsenGururaj Joshi (1922-2011) 2009
- Prof. C. N. R. Rao (b-1934) 2014
- Shri Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar(b-1973) 2014
- Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018) 2015
- Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous)(1861-1946) 2015
- Shri NanajiDeshmukh (Posthumous)(1916-2010) 2019
- Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous)(1926-2011) 2019
- Shri Pranab Mukherjee (b-1935) 2019
