From Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan To LK Advani: Bharat Ratna Awardees List From 1954 To 2024

Updated: February 3, 2024 2:07 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bharat Ratna Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian Award of the country, was instituted in the year 1954.Any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for these awards. It is awarded in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.

In terms of Article 18 (1) of the Constitution, the award cannot be used as a prefix or suffix to the recipient’s name. However, should an award winner consider it necessary, he/she may use the following expression in their biodata/letterhead/visiting card etc. to indicate that he/she is a recipient of the award: ‘Awarded Bharat Ratna by the President’ or ‘Recipient of Bharat Ratna Award’. In this article, check the complete list of Bharat Ratna Awardees from 1954 to 2024.

From Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to LK Advani: Check Complete List of Recipients of Bharat Ratna 

  1. Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari (1878-1972) 1954
  2. Dr. SarvapalliRadhakrishnan (1888-1975) 1954
  3. Dr. ChandrasekharaVenkata Raman (1888-1970) 1954
  4. Dr. Bhagwan Das (1869-1958) 1955
  5. Dr. MokshagundamVisvesvaraya (1861-1962) 1955
  6. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (1889 -1964) 1955
  7. Pt. GovindBallabh Pant (1887-1961) 1957
  8. Dr. DhondoKeshavKarve (1858-1962) 1958
  9. Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (1882-1962) 1961
  10. Shri Purushottam Das Tandon (1882-1962) 1961
  11. Dr. Rajendra Prasad (1884-1963) 1962
  12. Dr. Zakir Husain (1897-1969) 1963
  13. Dr. PandurangVaman Kane (1880-1972) 1963
  14. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous) (1904-1966) 1966
  15. Smt. Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) 1971
  16. Shri VarahagiriVenkataGiri (1894-1980) 1975
  17. Shri KumaraswamyKamraj (Posthumous) (1903-1975) 1976
  18. Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa) (1910- 1997) 1980
  19. Shri Acharya VinobaBhave (Posthumous) (1895-1982) 1983
  20. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (1890-1988) 1987
  21. Shri MarudurGopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous) (1917-1987) 1988
  22. Dr.Bhim Rao RamjiAmbedkar (Posthumous) (1891-1956) 1990
  23. Dr. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (1918-2013) 1990
  24. Shri Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous) (1944-1991) 1991
  25. SardarVallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous) (1875-1950) 1991
  26. Shri MorarjiRanchhodji Desai (1896-1995) 1991
  27. MaulanaAbulKalam Azad (Posthumous) (1888-1958) 1992
  28. Shri JehangirRatanjiDadabhai Tata (1904-1993) 1992
  29. Shri Satyajit Ray (1922-1992) 1992
  30. Shri Gulzarilal Nanda (1898-1998) 1997
  31. Smt. ArunaAsaf Ali (Posthumous) (1909-1996) 1997
  32. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) 1997
  33. Smt. Madurai ShanmukhavadivuSubbulakshmi (1916- 2005) 1998
  34. Shri Chidambaram Subramaniam (1910-2000) 1998
  35. Shri Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous) (1902-1979) 1999
  36. Professor Amartya Sen (b-1933) 1999
  37. LokpriyaGopinathBordoloi (Posthumous) (1890-1950) 1999
  38. Pandit Ravi Shankar (1920-2012) 1999
  39. SushriLataDinanathMangeshkar (b-1929) 2001
  40. UstadBismillah Khan (1916-2006) 2001
  41. PanditBhimsenGururaj Joshi (1922-2011) 2009
  42. Prof. C. N. R. Rao (b-1934) 2014
  43. Shri Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar(b-1973) 2014
  44. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018) 2015
  45. Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous)(1861-1946) 2015
  46. Shri NanajiDeshmukh (Posthumous)(1916-2010) 2019
  47. Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous)(1926-2011) 2019
  48. Shri Pranab Mukherjee (b-1935) 2019

