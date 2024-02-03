From Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan To LK Advani: Bharat Ratna Awardees List From 1954 To 2024

Bharat Ratna Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian Award of the country, was instituted in the year 1954.Any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for these awards. It is awarded in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.

In terms of Article 18 (1) of the Constitution, the award cannot be used as a prefix or suffix to the recipient’s name. However, should an award winner consider it necessary, he/she may use the following expression in their biodata/letterhead/visiting card etc. to indicate that he/she is a recipient of the award: ‘Awarded Bharat Ratna by the President’ or ‘Recipient of Bharat Ratna Award’. In this article, check the complete list of Bharat Ratna Awardees from 1954 to 2024.

From Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to LK Advani: Check Complete List of Recipients of Bharat Ratna

Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari (1878-1972) 1954 Dr. SarvapalliRadhakrishnan (1888-1975) 1954 Dr. ChandrasekharaVenkata Raman (1888-1970) 1954 Dr. Bhagwan Das (1869-1958) 1955 Dr. MokshagundamVisvesvaraya (1861-1962) 1955 Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (1889 -1964) 1955 Pt. GovindBallabh Pant (1887-1961) 1957 Dr. DhondoKeshavKarve (1858-1962) 1958 Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (1882-1962) 1961 Shri Purushottam Das Tandon (1882-1962) 1961 Dr. Rajendra Prasad (1884-1963) 1962 Dr. Zakir Husain (1897-1969) 1963 Dr. PandurangVaman Kane (1880-1972) 1963 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous) (1904-1966) 1966 Smt. Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) 1971 Shri VarahagiriVenkataGiri (1894-1980) 1975 Shri KumaraswamyKamraj (Posthumous) (1903-1975) 1976 Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa) (1910- 1997) 1980 Shri Acharya VinobaBhave (Posthumous) (1895-1982) 1983 Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (1890-1988) 1987 Shri MarudurGopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous) (1917-1987) 1988 Dr.Bhim Rao RamjiAmbedkar (Posthumous) (1891-1956) 1990 Dr. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (1918-2013) 1990 Shri Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous) (1944-1991) 1991 SardarVallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous) (1875-1950) 1991 Shri MorarjiRanchhodji Desai (1896-1995) 1991 MaulanaAbulKalam Azad (Posthumous) (1888-1958) 1992 Shri JehangirRatanjiDadabhai Tata (1904-1993) 1992 Shri Satyajit Ray (1922-1992) 1992 Shri Gulzarilal Nanda (1898-1998) 1997 Smt. ArunaAsaf Ali (Posthumous) (1909-1996) 1997 Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) 1997 Smt. Madurai ShanmukhavadivuSubbulakshmi (1916- 2005) 1998 Shri Chidambaram Subramaniam (1910-2000) 1998 Shri Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous) (1902-1979) 1999 Professor Amartya Sen (b-1933) 1999 LokpriyaGopinathBordoloi (Posthumous) (1890-1950) 1999 Pandit Ravi Shankar (1920-2012) 1999 SushriLataDinanathMangeshkar (b-1929) 2001 UstadBismillah Khan (1916-2006) 2001 PanditBhimsenGururaj Joshi (1922-2011) 2009 Prof. C. N. R. Rao (b-1934) 2014 Shri Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar(b-1973) 2014 Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018) 2015 Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous)(1861-1946) 2015 Shri NanajiDeshmukh (Posthumous)(1916-2010) 2019 Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous)(1926-2011) 2019 Shri Pranab Mukherjee (b-1935) 2019

