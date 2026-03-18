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From drought to development: How Bundelkhand is witnessing water revolution under double-engine govt

From drought to development: How Bundelkhand is witnessing ‘water revolution’ under double-engine govt

Bundelkhand, which once witnessed water scarcity, is now witnessing a water revolution. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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Bundelkhand was once popular for crises like water scarcity, distress migration, and daily struggles for people to meet their basic needs. The place is now witnessing a major change as the tap water reaches homes in the region. Under the mission of ‘Jal Jeevan’ and other initiatives, the state government of the region claims that it has brought a significant change in rural life and agriculture, along with livelihoods.

Water crisis in Bundelkhand

For several decades, the women and children in the region of Bundelkhand had to travel for miles just to fetch water. This led to spending multiple hours on the same thing on a daily basis. In many villages, the biggest challenge remained the inaccessibility to water, which impacted the education, health, and livelihoods. Now that ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ has started, the connections of tap water are now reaching the households in many districts. The scheme has been implemented in the region with the support of the central government and the state government. In addition, it has transformed the daily routines of thousands of families.

Major impact in Bundelkhand

The locals in the area are saying that the biggest change is being seen in the lives of women and children. The girls initially even had to drop out of school to fetch water, but now they allot more time for their education. In addition, access to clean drinking water has also increased the health conditions in the villages. This has also reduced the waterborne diseases and eased the daily burdens of the families.

The problem of water scarcity had also forced the farmers to abandon agriculture and migrate in search of work. The water availability and agriculture are now slowly seeing a revival in some parts of the region. The officials have mentioned that the water supply’s improvements are helping and stabilising the rural livelihood. In addition, the distress mitigation has also been reduced in the region, as per officials.

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Long-term planning of govt.

The state government has said that the transformation is happening under the Jal Jeevan Mission, along with the projects worth multiple thousands of crores, which have been executed over the last few years. The officials said that the main focus has been on the long-term solutions, which include pipelines and systems of water improvement, along with storage infrastructure, so that a continuous supply can be ensured.

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