New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who left for his heavenly abode on Sunday morning, leaving everyone in the industry in shock and grief, was not only skilful in acting but also in academics.

Apart from his acting prowess in TV and Bollywood films, the actor was an excellent Engineering student as well.

Fondly known as Bollywood's 'MS Dhoni', Sushant Singh Rajput had scored an All India Rank of 7 in Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Examination in 2003.

Before jumping into acting, Sushant Singh Rajput had joined Delhi College of Engineering in mechanical engineering but left it in the third year to pursue his career in acting. He soon enrolled in choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and later joined acting guru Barry John’s classes.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name in the Television industry after his role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

After scripting success in the TV industry, the actor switched over to movies and gave some memorable roles there. He is most remembered for his works in Kai Po Che, Chhichhore and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

It is believed that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression. However, after much investigation, the police were unable to trace any suicide note in his room. On Sunday morning, he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

Sources from the Bandra Police said on the basis of primary information, a case of accidental death report will be registered.

Rajput’s former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. Last week, the actor mourned Salian’s death and called it “devastating news”.

He also performed as a background dancer in the song Dhoom again with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2006 film Dhoom 2.