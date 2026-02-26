Home

From entry-level ₹28,000 to ₹7 lakh a month: How Telangana’s government salary hike is reshaping the state’s finances

Telangana’s government salary bill has skyrocketed, with sweepers earning up to ₹2 lakh and senior engineers ₹7 lakh per month, triggering debate over fiscal sustainability and rising payroll expenses.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s salary and pension bill has been making headlines across India this week. State government officials said they were staggered by salaries paid to some employees – even sweepers. Here’s a breakdown:

Telangana Chief Secretary said that salary and pension payments of government employees have crossed ₹6,000 crore per month now. This is almost four times the salary bill at the time of Telangana’s formation in 2014.

Wages of sweepers too have crossed comfortable middle-class salaries

Highly-paid jobs don’t come to mind when we think of municipal sweepers. But that’s changing in Telangana. Veteran sweepers working for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) can earn nearly ₹2 lakh per month if they have served the corporation for years and benefitted from periodic pay increases.

Freshers in municipalities still get around ₹28,000 per month as salary. Overtime payments, allowances and annual increments can easily double their salaries. Those with several decades of experience as municipal workers say they now draw salaries many would consider lavish to live on.

Senior engineers earn about ₹7 lakh per month

On the higher end of the salary spectrum, top engineers get nearly ₹7 lakh per month.

Most senior engineers working in state-owned power corporations come under this wage bracket. Their salaries are higher than what many senior IAS officers in other states earn.

Salary revisions are pushing wages higher

One reason for this eye-watering salary bill is periodic pay revisions.

Pay revision commissions (PRCs) are formed every few years to revise the salaries of state government employees. These commissions determine a “fitment ratio” – a ratio that adjusts the base salary of all government employees. This fitment ratio includes basic salary and allowances which when combined result in a hefty salary hike across the board.

Analysts say several states form pay commissions around election years. Wages get enhanced beyond what the state can comfortably afford. Salary and pension bills have only gotten bigger since.

Pay and pensions soak up budget resources

Telangana’s salary and pension bill gulps up a huge chunk of the budget. Unless revenues increase, this leaves little money for capital expenditure, infrastructure development, social welfare schemes and more.

Telangana has had a fairly healthy economy – that’s helped the state government pay salaries regularly. There haven’t been many salary payment delays unlike some other states.

Reactions to salary revelations have been mixed, cutting across party lines and residents alike. Some are applauding heftier salaries for lower-ranking government officials. Others have asked if the budget is being allocated prudently enough.

