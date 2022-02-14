New Delhi: Exercising its power under section 69 A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Centre is all set to ban 54 Chinese mobile applications which are posing threat to national security, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. The government has stated that applications belonging to major Chinese tech companies like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase are refurbished versions of apps already banned by India in 2020. The latest move could be a fallout of the current standoff between India and China locked in a protracted border dispute.
  1. Garena Free Fire- Illuminate
  2. Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
  3. Equalizer — Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
  4. Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
  5. Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
  6. Music Plus – MP3 Player
  7. qualizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
  8. Video Player Media All Format
  9. Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
  10. Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
  11. Music Player – MP3 Player
  12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
  13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
  14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
  16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
  17. Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
  18. Nice video baidu
  19. Tencent Xriver
  20. Onmyoji Chess
  21. Onmyoji Arena
  22. AppLock
  23. Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
  24. Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  25. DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
  26. Dual Space – 32Bit Support
  27. Dual Space – 64Bit Support
  28. Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
  29. Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
  30. Conquer Online Il
  31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
  32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
  33. MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
  34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
  35. Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
  36. Lica Cam – selfie camera app
  37. EVE Echoes
  38. Astracraft
  39. U Game Booster-network solution for high ping
  40. Extraordinary Ones
  41. Badlanders
  42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  43. Twilight Pioneers
  44. Cute: Match With The World
  45. SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
  46. CuteU Pro
  47. FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup
  48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
  49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
  50. RealU Lite -video to live!
  51. Wink: Connect Now
  52. FunChat Meet People Around You
  53. FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video
  54. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

The MeitY had banned 59 Chinese apps in June 2020 referring to them as being 'prejudicial' to India's sovereignty, integrity and national security. The list included the popular smartphone app TikTok, Helo, WeChat, Kwai, Clash of Kings, Alibaba's UC Browser and UC News, Likee, Bigo Live, Shein, Club Factory, and Cam Scanner besides others.

Earlier last week, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had informed the Rajya Sabha that it had blocked 60 Pakistan backed YouTube Channels that were circulating fake news against the Government.