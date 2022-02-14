New Delhi: Exercising its power under section 69 A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Centre is all set to ban 54 Chinese mobile applications which are posing threat to national security, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. The government has stated that applications belonging to major Chinese tech companies like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase are refurbished versions of apps already banned by India in 2020. The latest move could be a fallout of the current standoff between India and China locked in a protracted border dispute.

Here’s The Full List of Apps Banned by the Centre

Garena Free Fire- Illuminate Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera Equalizer — Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ Music Plus – MP3 Player qualizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster Video Player Media All Format Music Player – Equalizer & MP3 Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster Music Player – MP3 Player CamCard for SalesForce Ent Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade APUS Security HD (Pad Version) Parallel Space Lite 32 Support Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music Nice video baidu Tencent Xriver Onmyoji Chess Onmyoji Arena AppLock Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support Dual Space – 32Bit Support Dual Space – 64Bit Support Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support Conquer Online – MMORPG Game Conquer Online Il Live Weather & Radar – Alerts Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter Voice Recorder & Voice Changer Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan Lica Cam – selfie camera app EVE Echoes Astracraft U Game Booster-network solution for high ping Extraordinary Ones Badlanders Stick Fight: The Game Mobile Twilight Pioneers Cute: Match With The World SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat CuteU Pro FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup RealU: Go Live, Make Friends MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats RealU Lite -video to live! Wink: Connect Now FunChat Meet People Around You FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

The MeitY had banned 59 Chinese apps in June 2020 referring to them as being 'prejudicial' to India's sovereignty, integrity and national security. The list included the popular smartphone app TikTok, Helo, WeChat, Kwai, Clash of Kings, Alibaba's UC Browser and UC News, Likee, Bigo Live, Shein, Club Factory, and Cam Scanner besides others.

Earlier last week, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had informed the Rajya Sabha that it had blocked 60 Pakistan backed YouTube Channels that were circulating fake news against the Government.