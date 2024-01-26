By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
From Georgy Zhukov to Emmanuel Macron: Take A Look at Chief Guests at Republic Day Parade Over The Years
Amid tight security, Republic Day will be celebrated at Kartavya Path in the national capital with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage.
New Delhi: As India is celebrating 75th Republic Day on January 26 this year at Kartavya Path, take a look at how various world leader graced the occasion over the years. Some of the significant world leaders include US President Barack Obama, former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, chief guests were not invited between 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic. It should be noted that French President Emmanuel Macron is gracing the occasion as the chief guest this year at the Republic Day parade.
This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. This momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.
This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d’Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.
Here’s a list of the chief guests over the years:
- 2023: Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
- 2020: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro
- 2019: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa
- 2018: Heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states. These included: Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei; Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos; Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia;’ Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar; Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand; Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.
- 2017: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- 2016: French President Francois Hollande
- 2015: US President Barack Obama
- 2014: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
- 2013: Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- 2012: Thailand Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
- 2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin
- 2002: Mauritius President Cassam Uteem
- 1995: South Africa President Nelson Mandela
- 1971: Tanzania President Julius Nyerere
- 1967: Afghanistan’s King Mohammed Zahir Shah
- 1961: UK’s Queen Elizabeth
- 1960: USSR President Kliment Voroshilo
- 1957: Soviet Union Defence Minister Georgy Zhukov
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.
