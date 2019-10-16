New Delhi: The present condition of the roads in Madhya Pradesh are like that of the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and the Congress government would soon make them like that of Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini. This was what Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said commenting on the conditions of the roads in the state.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Minister, PC Sharma in Bhopal: Yeh Washington aur New York ki sadke thi kaisi? Paani gira jam ke aur yahan gaddhe hi gaddhe ho gaye, Kailash Vijayvargiya ke jo gaal hain waise ho gaye….15-20 din mein chaka-chak sadke Hema Malini ke gaal jaisi ho jayengi. pic.twitter.com/7IwMutJns8 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

Roads have always been a hot-button issue in Madhya Pradesh as former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan created a stir in 2017 by claiming that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than US roads.

“When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States,” Chouhan had said during a conference. He had received much flak for his statement particularly from the Congress which was in the Opposition then. Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia had said Chouhan should remove the blindfold on his eyes and face the reality.

In a veiled attack to ex-CM’s claim, PC Sharma said, “Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya.”

“These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini,” the minister said, as quoted by ANI