New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines for conducting online classes in the state. The guidelines were issued after the Karnataka High Court gave directions to the government in this regard. Also Read - When Will Schools Open in Karnataka? Read BS Yediyurappa Govt's Full Plan Here

As per the guidelines, the duration of online classes will be 30 minutes for kindergarten (KG) and 30-45 minutes for classes 1-5, 6-8 and 9-10. The detailed guidelines, however, are as follows: Also Read - SSLC Exam in Karnataka: Student, Staff Test Positive, Scare Spread Among Students, Parents

30 minutes a week for KG

30-45 minutes divided in two periods for three alternate days a week for classes 1-5

30-45 minutes divided in two periods for five days a week for classes 6-8

30-45 minutes divided in four periods for five days a week for classes 9-10

Notably, earlier this month, the Karnataka government had put a blanket ban on any form of online classes; however, days later, it reversed its decision, allowing educational institutions to conduct online classes. Also Read - 19-year-old Dies Outside Exam Centre in Karnataka's Bijapur; Family Alleges Police Brutality, Cops Say Heart Attack

Also on Monday, the state government said that any decision on reopening schools will be taken only after July 5, with state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar telling media that parents have asked the government to re-open schools only after August or September.