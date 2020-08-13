New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday received the heaviest spell of rains in this year’s monsoon season which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. This comes just a day after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital received the lowest rainfall in 10 years in the month of August. Also Read - More Rainfall Likely in Delhi, Capital's Monsoon Deficit to Come Down

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours today as the downpour caused heavy waterlogging at key road stretches. The temperatures were also recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the usual.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 83.8 mm rainfall since Wednesday morning, while the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, the IMD stated.

Till Wednesday evening, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 72 per cent less rainfall than normal in August. The shortage reduced to 14 per cent by Thursday morning.

Pictures and videos were circulated on social media platforms showing vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water. At least 21 incidents of trees uprooting, along with one wall collapse, were also reported. However, there were no major injuries.

Here are some pictures and videos from Twitter:

Delhi is behaving like Bombay after just 1 day of heavy rain ! https://t.co/Fo7YVBKkSu — Manu Yadav (@belovedbombay) August 13, 2020

Don’t think it’s a wave pool as of in vega land ,it’s Delhi after a Rain ! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/eIPOnQnizj — vipin krishnan (@chanduksu) August 13, 2020

The incessant rains damaged a drain near Khaira village T-point on Dhansa road where metro construction work is going on, the traffic police said.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the capital city will witness heavy showers between Sunday and Thursday. However, light rains are likely to continue over the next two to three days.

“The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture,” he said.

With PTI inputs