COVID-19 in India: The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported on January 30 in Kerala. In the past six months, there have been several changing trends of COVID-19 infections in India. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: Weekend Lockdown Continues, 18 New Cases Reported in Agra

From metros to smaller cities: The metro cities were at the front when the infection started spreading in India. There was little to no scope of the virus travelling to cities which do not receive international passengers. Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai were the cities most hit. In the past six months, the trend changed. After lockdown eased from July 1, smaller cities started reporting many cases. According to a recent report, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad are the new COVID-19 hotspots. Also Read - Varavara Rao, Who Has COVID-19, Shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital For Neurological Treatment

From old to middle-aged: Older people were said to be at more risk. However, the trend changed and it has been found that India 11% COVID death have been in the age group of 30 to 44 years, 32% in the age group of 45-59 years, 39% in the age group of 60 to 74 years. 14% COVID death have been recorded at above 75 years of age. Also Read - COVID-19: Record Single-Day Spike of Nearly 39,000 Cases Takes India's Tally Beyond 10.7 Lakh, Death Toll Reaches 26,816 | Key Points

From slum areas to posh areas: Urban settlements in cities were thought to be superspreaders initially owing to the lack of personal hygiene maintenance, the absence of social distancing etc. But that trend also changed with more and more celebrities contracting the disease. Posh areas are under containment zones in almost all cities.