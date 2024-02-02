From Migrant Worker To Successful Woman Entrepreneur: Bhuri Singad From MP is Now A Source of Employment For Many | EXCLUSIVE

Meet Bhuri Singad, a 39-year-old woman from MP's Petlawad, exemplifies the grit of numerous rural women whose small-scale enterprises are empowering them with financial freedom.

Women’s Day Special Series: Many reach the pinnacle of success in their lives, but a few make it a story to inspire others. One such story is that of Bhuri Singad, a 39-year-old small-scale entrepreneur in Madhya Pradesh, who defied numerous odds, including the lack of educational qualifications to embark on a transformative journey. As part of out Women’s Day Special Series, we will profile a series of success stories and this time, read the story of Bhuri Singad who has a message for everyone in society.

Story Of Resilience And Empowerment

In the heart of rural Madhya Pradesh, within the close-knit community of the Gunawad village, a remarkable story of resilience and empowerment is breaking the stereotypes. Meet Bhuri Singad, a 39-year-old small-scale entrepreneur, who defeated many odds and made a name for herself in the small-scale industry.

Born in a financially backward family, Bhuri harboured a desire to study but was never able to attend school due to financial constraints. She and her husband Raju Singad, worked in the fields, but the absence of irrigation facilities in their village forced them to migrate to Gujarat as farm labourers until 2022.

Crafting Eco-Friendly Paper Utensils

Now, in 2024, she proudly owns a small ‘Dona Pattal’ unit crafting eco-friendly paper utensils in her home in Petlawad. Looking back at those days in her life, Bhuri recalls her journey.

Speaking exclusively to India.com, Bhuri Singad said, “After returning from Gujarat, during a Village Organization meeting in March 2022, Anita Didi, the Community Resource Person of Nari Adhikar Kendra (NAK), informed me about a program run by Transform Rural India (TRI). I always wanted to start a business and attended a four-day Entrepreneurial Motivation Training (EMT) in Petlawad block where I learnt about different opportunities and schemes.”

These Kendras, a government scheme TRI helped design, are community and women-led institutional mechanisms established in 2022 in Madhya Pradesh to address issues beyond agriculture, including gender-based violence, child marriages, and technical support for women entrepreneurs.

How It All Started

Later, she discussed her ideas with her husband and decided to launch the Dona Pattal Unit. “One of the prime reasons was that there is no such unit in Gunawad or nearby villages. NAK and TRI also helped me in preparing a business plan and organised visits to existing Dona Pattal-making units to help me understand the process. They also helped in securing financial assistance and facilitated technical support,” Bhuri said.

These developments were made possible through the support of Transform Rural India, which is working to empower women like Bhuri to have equal opportunities. Apart from her hometown in Madhya Pradesh, they also work in Jharkhand, Bihar, and UP, designing regenerative solutions for rural transformation.

Why She Declined To Work As Migrant Labourer

Though Bhuri received frequent phone calls from contractors in Gujarat asking her to come for work as a migrant farm labourer, she declined and decided to realise the dream of her very own Dona Pattal Unit.

The biggest achievement, for her, is the feeling of financial freedom that her small enterprise offers, as she does not have to depend on her husband for money anymore. “Even though it is not a huge revenue, I am happy that I have money of my own, and I am helping my family to attain a good standard of living,” she adds.

Bhuri Plans To Expand Her Venture

Now, after repaying the initial loan she had availed, Bhuri is planning to expand her venture to accommodate larger orders. “I will continue to explore opportunities to secure another loan and expand my unit. I am determined to keep progressing and, honestly, would like to inspire more women from rural communities to march towards financial freedom,” she concludes.

