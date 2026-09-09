From Najafgarh to Shahdara: Delhi MCD cracks down on unsafe buildings after Satya Niketan tragedy; 24 structures demolished, 35 sealed

Around 1,100 buildings were surveyed across Delhi on Tuesday. The inspection covered areas where nearly 20,000 students are currently residing. More than 50 structures were found to be dangerous or unsafe during the exercise.

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From Najafgarh to Shahdara: Delhi MCD cracks down on unsafe buildings after Satya Niketan tragedy; 24 structures demolished, 35 sealed (Image: PTI)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its action against dangerous and unauthorised structures across the national capital following the Satya Niketan tragedy. On Tuesday, the civic body began demolishing an adjoining building after its condition deteriorated and the structure was found to have become unsafe. The demolition was carried out as part of a wider exercise to prevent accidents involving weak, dilapidated and illegally constructed buildings.

The MCD also carried out demolition drives in several parts of Delhi, including Najafgarh and Shahdara North. Six structures were demolished in Rohini, three each in Narela and Civil Lines, and six in Shahdara North, among other areas.

24 structures demolished in a single day

According to the MCD, around 1,100 buildings were surveyed across Delhi on Tuesday. The inspection covered areas where nearly 20,000 students are currently residing. More than 50 structures were found to be dangerous or unsafe during the exercise. Of these, 24 buildings were demolished on Tuesday, while another 27 structures have been identified for demolition.

The civic body also sealed 35 buildings for six months after they were found to pose safety risks.

Apart from demolitions, the MCD carried out nine sealing actions in different areas. These included two large godowns in Karol Bagh and a hotel in the West Zone.

Adjoining building near Satya Niketan to be demolished

Earlier on Tuesday, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the building located next to the structure involved in the Satya Niketan incident had also become weak. He said the demolition would be carried out in a controlled and phased manner within the next one or two days to avoid any further risk.

The civic body has now launched a broader inspection across Delhi to locate buildings that are structurally weak, unauthorised or have serious construction violations.

Khirwar held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of all MCD zones and instructed them to carry out detailed inspections in their respective areas.

The buildings identified during the survey will be classified according to their structural condition and the level of risk they pose.

Structures considered an immediate threat to people will be dealt with on priority. Depending on the situation and applicable laws, the MCD may seal or demolish such buildings.

Officials have also been asked to take action against unauthorised construction and other violations that could weaken buildings or endanger residents and members of the public.

‘Safety of human life is non-negotiable’: MCD Commissioner

Khirwar stressed that the civic body’s focus should be on preventing accidents rather than responding after a tragedy has occurred. He said every dangerous building, illegal construction and structural violation that could put lives at risk must be identified and addressed promptly in accordance with the law.

He also emphasised that there would be no compromise on public safety, particularly when children and students could be at risk.

The MCD has been asked to conduct detailed inspections of paying guest accommodations, schools, hotels and healthcare facilities as well. Officials will verify whether these establishments have the necessary approvals, permissions and documents.