New Delhi: 14 cities in Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, featured on the list of 50 most polluted cities in the world. According to a World Air Quality Report, prepared by Swiss organisation IQAir, the world's most polluted place is Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, followed by Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The report said, Ghaziabad has PM2.5 levels, which at least 20 times more than the approved limit, standing at 102 g/m3 . Bhiwadi, which is the most polluted city in the world, had a PM2.5 annual average in 2021 at 106 g/m3 . Lucknow also stands at number 16 out of the top 50 most polluted cities of the world and at number 12 in the most polluted cities of Central and South Asia with an annual PM2.5 average level of 86 g/m3 in 2021.

As many as 35 Indian cities figure in the world of 'hazardously' polluted cities, of which 14 are in UP, including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Agra, Amroha, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Noida and Greater Noida.

35 Indian cities among 50 most polluted in the world

These cities exceed the WHO PM2.5 limit of 0-5 µg/m³ by over 10-15 times

  1. Bhiwadi, India
  2. Ghaziabad, India
  3. Hotan, China
  4. Delhi, India
  5. Jaunpur, India
  6. Faisalbad, Pakistan
  7. Noida, India
  8. Bahawalpur, Pakistan
  9. Peshawar, Pakistan
  10. Bagpat, India
  11. Hisar, India
  12. Faridabad, India
  13. Greater Noida, India
  14. Rohtak, India
  15. Lahore, Pakistan
  16. Lucknow, India
  17. Jind, India
  18. Gurugram, India
  19. Kashgar, China
  20. Kanpur, India
  21. Muzaffarpur, India
  22. Varanasi, India
  23. Sahiwal, Pakistan
  24. Bulandshahr, India
  25. Meerut, India
  26. Kadaura, India
  27. Patna, India
  28. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  29. N’Djamena, Chad
  30. Dharuhera, India
  31. Durgapur, India
  32. Karagandy, Kazakhstan
  33. Amroha, India
  34. Sreepur, Bangladesh
  35. Charkhi Dadri, India
  36. Agra, India
  37. Yamuna Nagar, India
  38. Muzaffarnagar, India
  39. Alampur, India
  40. Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan
  41. Ludhiana, India
  42. Sonipat, India
  43. Kurukshetra, India
  44. Burabay, Kazakhstan
  45. Jodhpur, India
  46. Kostanay, Kazakhstan
  47. Singrauli, India
  48. Ankleshwar, India
  49. Igdir, Turkey
  50. Ambala, India

The IQAir report, published after a survey of pollution data in 6,475 cities across the world, also revealed that not a single country managed to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) air quality standard in 2021, and smog even rebounded in some regions after a COVID-related dip.

All these cities have ultra-fine particulate matter (PM)2.5 levels at least 10 times more than the approved World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. As per the latest WHO guidelines of September 2021, the approved good air quality as per the PM2.5 concentration level should be between 0-5 g/m3.

According to the study, the major source of India’s air pollution is because of the “vehicular emissions, power generation, industrial waste, biomass combustion for cooking, the construction sector and events like crop burning.”

Earlier in 2020, data Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) webtoolhad claimed that Lucknow residents could add up to 10.3 years to their lives – the maximum in India, if WHO guidelines on air quality are met.

Top 10 world’s most polluted countries

  1. Bangladesh
  2. Chad
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tajikistan
  5. India
  6. Kyrgryzstan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Iraq
  9. Nepal