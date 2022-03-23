New Delhi: 14 cities in Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, featured on the list of 50 most polluted cities in the world. According to a World Air Quality Report, prepared by Swiss organisation IQAir, the world’s most polluted place is Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, followed by Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.Also Read - 13-Year-Old Girl Falls to Death From 9th Floor While Trying to Save Puppy in Ghaziabad

The report said, Ghaziabad has PM2.5 levels, which at least 20 times more than the approved limit, standing at 102 g/m3 . Bhiwadi, which is the most polluted city in the world, had a PM2.5 annual average in 2021 at 106 g/m3 . Lucknow also stands at number 16 out of the top 50 most polluted cities of the world and at number 12 in the most polluted cities of Central and South Asia with an annual PM2.5 average level of 86 g/m3 in 2021. Also Read - Ghaziabad: After Sealing Borders With Delhi, Ghaziabad Administration May Seal Off Vaishali

As many as 35 Indian cities figure in the world of ‘hazardously’ polluted cities, of which 14 are in UP, including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Agra, Amroha, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Noida and Greater Noida. Also Read - Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Chaos: Heavy Morning Traffic Near Ghazipur, Day After Border Was Sealed

35 Indian cities among 50 most polluted in the world

These cities exceed the WHO PM2.5 limit of 0-5 µg/m³ by over 10-15 times

Bhiwadi, India Ghaziabad, India Hotan, China Delhi, India Jaunpur, India Faisalbad, Pakistan Noida, India Bahawalpur, Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan Bagpat, India Hisar, India Faridabad, India Greater Noida, India Rohtak, India Lahore, Pakistan Lucknow, India Jind, India Gurugram, India Kashgar, China Kanpur, India Muzaffarpur, India Varanasi, India Sahiwal, Pakistan Bulandshahr, India Meerut, India Kadaura, India Patna, India Dhaka, Bangladesh N’Djamena, Chad Dharuhera, India Durgapur, India Karagandy, Kazakhstan Amroha, India Sreepur, Bangladesh Charkhi Dadri, India Agra, India Yamuna Nagar, India Muzaffarnagar, India Alampur, India Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan Ludhiana, India Sonipat, India Kurukshetra, India Burabay, Kazakhstan Jodhpur, India Kostanay, Kazakhstan Singrauli, India Ankleshwar, India Igdir, Turkey Ambala, India

The IQAir report, published after a survey of pollution data in 6,475 cities across the world, also revealed that not a single country managed to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) air quality standard in 2021, and smog even rebounded in some regions after a COVID-related dip.

All these cities have ultra-fine particulate matter (PM)2.5 levels at least 10 times more than the approved World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. As per the latest WHO guidelines of September 2021, the approved good air quality as per the PM2.5 concentration level should be between 0-5 g/m3.

According to the study, the major source of India’s air pollution is because of the “vehicular emissions, power generation, industrial waste, biomass combustion for cooking, the construction sector and events like crop burning.”

Earlier in 2020, data Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) webtoolhad claimed that Lucknow residents could add up to 10.3 years to their lives – the maximum in India, if WHO guidelines on air quality are met.

Top 10 world’s most polluted countries