New Delhi: Outrage against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act spread across states on Friday as West Bengal, Delhi witnessed violent protests against the ‘religion-based’ citizenship passed by Parliament. The northeast states remained calm amid curfew, which was lifted on Friday, and internet shutdown. The Assam government transferred 10 officials in the rank of superintendent of police. Union home minister Amit Shah cancelled his northeast visit this weekend.

Jamia Students Clashed With Police: 50 Detained

The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield after students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, were stopped by the Police who baton-charged the students. Fifty students were detained. The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack. Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protestors.

Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students and teachers took out protest marches. The district administration blocked internet services in Aligarh.

Bengal on Boil

Protesters in West Bengal vandalised and set fire to railway stations, bringing train services to a standstill. A group of people in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga area torched the station master’s cabin and ransacked the ticket counter before setting it on fire. Angry protesters also blocked the National Highway and burnt tyres in Beldanga.

Impact on External Affairs; UN Keeping Close watch

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe postponed his visit to India scheduled between December 15 and 17. The UN said it is closely analysing the possible consequences of India’s amended Citizenship Act. A spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres said,

“We’re aware that the lower and upper houses of the Indian Parliament have passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, and we’re also aware of the concerns that have been publicly expressed. The United Nations is closely analysing the possible consequences of the law.”

‘Situation Under Control’

“We are on our way to peace. Today is a much better day, but we will keep a tight vigil. We have our duties in place, and our teams are working tirelessly. It is a tough time, but we are working on it,” Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said to NDTV.

Several Pleas Filed in Supreme Court

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra filed petitions against the Act in the Supreme Court on Friday. Several other petitioners including All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, NGOs ‘Rihai Manch’ and Citizens Against Hate, advocate M L Sharma, law students have also approached the apex court challenging the Act.

(With Agency Inputs)