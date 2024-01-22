From ‘Prayashchit Puja’ To ‘Dhwaja Dand’: Spiritual Terms You Should Know Before Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

Here are some of the spiritual terms you should know while watching the Ayodhya consecration ceremony LIVE.

New Delhi: The historic city of Ayodhya is all set to witness a momentous occasion on Monday as the consecration ceremony of the newly-built Ram temple takes place. This event, known as ‘Pran Pratishtha’, will mark a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s and the country’s history. The ceremony will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with over 7,000 guests. The preparations for this grand event have been extensive, with the government undertaking a series of infrastructural projects to transform Ayodhya into a ‘Bhavya, Divya and Navya Ayodhya’. These initiatives aim to enhance the city’s spiritual and cultural significance, making it a beacon of faith and heritage.

The focal point of the ceremony will be the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla, the childhood form of Lord Ram. People from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, and prominent personalities, will be present to witness this auspicious occasion. The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude by 1 pm, according to the temple’s trust.

Before the consecration ceremony of the grand event starts, here are some of the spiritual terms you should know while watching the historic event LIVE.

Pran Pratishtha

Pran Pratishtha is a sacred Hindu ceremony that holds deep significance for devotees. The term ‘Pran Pratishtha’ translates to ‘giving life’ to an idol by inviting a divine presence into it. This ceremony is performed after the construction of the idol and is considered a crucial step in establishing the life force within the deity.

The word ‘pran’ means life, and ‘pratishtha’ means establishment. When combined, they represent the act of making the deity alive in the idol. This process involves invoking the presence of the divine through various rituals and mantras. The concept of Pran Pratishtha stems from the belief that the idol is not just a physical representation but also a vessel for the divine. It is believed that the deity resides within the idol, and through Pran Pratishtha, devotees seek to awaken the divine energy within.

During the ceremony, the idol is bathed and purified with holy water and various substances. This cleansing process symbolizes the removal of any impurities and prepares the idol to receive the divine presence. After the purification, the priest performs elaborate rituals to invoke the deity’s presence. Mantras are chanted, and offerings such as flowers, fruits, and incense are made to the idol. This act of devotion is believed to establish a sacred connection between the devotee and the deity.

Dhwaja Dand

Dhwaja dand, also known as the flag post or flag pole, holds great significance in Hindu temples. It is a pole erected at the top of the main structure of the temple, connecting the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) with the universe. The Ram temple in Ayodhya has also installed a dhwaja dand weighing 55 kg. This flag pole is considered to be the most important feature of any temple, as it remains in place as long as the temple exists.

The dhwaja dand serves as a symbol of the connection between the divine and the mortal world. According to Bharat Mewada, the managing director of Shree Ambika Engineering Works in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag pole is believed to transmit positive energy to those seeking the blessings of the deity. It is said that the dhwaja dand acts as a conduit, channeling the spiritual energy from the sanctum sanctorum to the devotees.

Kalash Pujan

Kalash pujan is a important ritual performed on auspicious occasions, including Navratri, Durga Puja, house warming or even while performing any major ceremony at temples. This ritual holds great significance in Hindu culture and is considered as a way to worship the universe from which everything has emerged. The kalash, which is a brass or copper pot filled with water, symbolizes the primordial water from which the entire creation emerged. It is believed that water is the giver of life and the source of all forms and objects of creation. The mango leaves placed on the kalash represent creation itself. The ritual of kalash pujan is performed to pay homage to the universe and acknowledge its role in the existence of everything. While deities can be worshipped in any religious ceremony, the universe itself is not usually worshipped.

Prayashchit Puja

This ritual involves asking for forgiveness and performing acts of penance to cleanse the soul. The word ‘prayashchit’ itself means to ask for forgiveness or to do penance, while ‘puja’ refers to a religious ritual.

The Prayashchit Puja is conducted by the person who performs the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol, which is the process of infusing life into the idol. This ceremony holds great significance as it is believed to cleanse the soul of the person and bring them closer to spiritual enlightenment.

The purpose of the Prayashchit Puja is to seek forgiveness for any wrongdoings or sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. It is a way to acknowledge one’s mistakes and take responsibility for them. The ritual involves various steps and offerings, all aimed at purifying the soul and seeking divine intervention.

The Prayashchit Puja is not limited to any specific time or occasion. It can be performed whenever an individual feels the need to seek forgiveness and cleanse their soul. It is a personal journey of repentance and self-reflection. The significance of this ritual lies in its ability to provide a sense of relief and spiritual healing.

Yajman

A Yajman is the person who sponsors and performs a religious ceremony, particularly a yajna, which is a sacrificial ritual. The Yajamana is responsible for leading and organizing the ritual, ensuring its proper completion and maintaining its quality. They are respected figures in religious ceremonies and play a vital role in upholding the sanctity of the event.

One notable example of a Yajman is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chosen as the chief Yajman for the pran pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol. Dr. Anil Mishra, a senior member of the temple trust, and his wife also served as Yajmanas for the pre-consecration rituals.

The Yajman is not only responsible for the financial aspect of the ceremony but also for ensuring its smooth execution. They coordinate with the priests, gather the necessary resources, and oversee the entire process. Their role is crucial in maintaining the sanctity and authenticity of the ritual.

