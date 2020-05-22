New Delhi: As airlines plan to restart the curtailed domestic operations from Monday onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic, they are currently taking various measures to resume operations. Some of these include providing protective gear like face shields and gowns to cabin crew to deep cleaning of aircraft every 24 hours. Also Read - Air India Opens Booking: Good News, Tweets National Carrier as Domestic Flights Resume Operations From May 25 | Check Schedule

Full-service carrier Vistara said on Friday it will operate a “reduced network” for the next few weeks connecting 24 cities across the country. Also Read - EXPLAINED | After Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines That Prohibited Domestic Travel Till May 31, What Led to Sudden Reversal in Centre's Plan?

All employees will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times, including cabin crew that will wear protective gowns, face masks and face shields, it said. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Monday: How Expensive Will it be? Here's What Aviation Ministry Explained

“The airline will also ensure disinfectant cleaning of all aircraft at the turn-around of every single flight and deep cleaning of all aircraft every 24 hours with approved disinfectant cleaners,” Vistara said in a statement.

Except GoAir, all other Indian airlines have opened bookings for their domestic flights that will start operating from May 25.

AirAsia India said pilots will have access to an ample amount of PPE like face masks and sanitisers to upkeep their safety and hygiene.

“Our well trained (cabin) crew will be operating with adequate PPE including masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves and have been trained to assist with and manage medical situations in-flight,” AirAsia India said in a statement.

Notably, the Modi government had on Wednesday announced that scheduled domestic commercial passenger flights will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards.

(With agency inputs)