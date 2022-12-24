From ‘Rahul Ko Thand Nahi Lagti’ To Kamal Hassan Joining Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra | Key Highlights

Veteran actor Kamal Hassan is the latest celebrity to join Congress's padayatra. Former Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, also joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari.

Rahul Gandhi shared this emotional picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi on Twitter.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Reaches Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has created a lot of buzz as it entered the national capital today with the Congress leader walking down the streets in a white T-Shirt in freezing cold weather. Seeing Rahul so comfortable without any warm clothes when Delhi is witnessing a biting cold surprised many. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar offered some insight into this eminent question –“Rahul ko thand kyu nhi lagti“. Kumar while answering this query, told NDTV, “when a person faces so many attacks, the body becomes proof.”

As the padayatra reached Delhi, scores of people joining in from Haryana and Delhi reached the Badarpur border amid the raising of “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” slogans.

Rahul Attacks Centre From Red Fort In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi in his address came down heavily on the ruling BJP government. Rahul in his speech from the Red Fort said, “It is not Narendra Modi’s government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling ‘pakoras’.”

“In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence,” he further added.

Kamal Hassan Joins The Yatra

Veteran actor Kamal Hassan is the latest celebrity to join Congress’s padayatra, which has already covered nearly 3,000 km and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 km before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January-end.

Addressing the gathering, the veteran actor said, “Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here.”

Sonia Gandhi And Family Joins Rahul

This is the second time Sonia Gandhi joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka.

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together.

Rahul Shares ‘The Picture of Love’

Rahul Gandhi, earlier, shared a picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi on Twitter with a caption which read, “The love that I have received from her, I am sharing the same with the country,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with a picture of a warm hug with his mother.”