An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens, and other domestic birds in and around a one km radius of the affected areas. Tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the bird flu outbreak, officials said.

The bird flu was reported from four panchayats–Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta–in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district and from a duck farm in Neendoor panchayat in Kottayam district. Around 1,700 ducks have died in the farm due to the virus infection.

Officials said around 40,000 domestic birds, including 34,000 in Kuttanad region alone, will be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus. The culling operations will on Tuesday by rapid response teams, constituted by the district authorities.

Here are the top developments:

More than, 2,400 birds of different species have been found dead at Pong Lake over the past week in Himachal Pradesh

Preliminary results of five samples of Bar Headed Goose received for avian influenza testing at High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal have tested positive for the H5N1 virus, says a communication by the NIHSAD.

The Alappuzha District Collector has banned the use and trade of meat, eggs and waste of domestic birds, including ducks and chicken in Kuttanad and Karthikappalli Taluks.

Hundreds of crows died in Rajasthan prompting authorities to sound a bird flu alert in the state. The dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows in the Jhalawar district and many other cities, including Jaipur.

The bird deaths began from December 25 in Jhalawar, some 340km from state capital Jaipur. Most deaths have been reported among crows, with most of them from Kota and Jodhpur.

An alert has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh to control the deaths of crows in the state. Between December 23 & January 3, 142 crows died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa & 13 crows died in Khargone districts: Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel