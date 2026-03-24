Home

News

From Record Highs To Sharp Crashes: The Future Of Gold

From Record Highs To Sharp Crashes: The Future Of Gold

If you are holding gold for a long-term goal — a wedding, an emergency fund, or retirement security — do not panic and sell.

Gold prices

If you checked your phone last Monday and saw the gold price — your heart may have skipped a beat. Gold, which families across India buy for weddings, savings, and security, dropped by more than ₹10,000 per 10 grams in a single day on March 23, 2026. Just like that. One day you are sitting comfortably, the next day your investment looks much smaller. Silver fell even harder — anywhere between ₹15,000 to ₹27,000 per kilogram in a single session. So what on earth is happening? Let us understand this together, simply and honestly.

Gold Was Flying High — Then Suddenly Crashed

Just a few months ago, gold was touching record highs globally, close to $5,500 per ounce — one ounce equals 31.1 grams. Everyone felt good and thought it would keep climbing. But as of March 23rd, gold is now struggling around $4,408 per ounce. That is a massive fall. In India, 24 karat pure gold dropped by around ₹10,320 in a single day. Even 22 karat gold — the one most families buy for jewellery — fell by nearly ₹9,450. This is not a small dip. This is a sharp crash that has rattled even the most experienced investors sitting in Mumbai and Delhi trading floors.

The Dollar Did This — Let Us Understand How

The main reason behind this crash is the US Dollar becoming very powerful. There is something called the Dollar Index — think of it as a measuring scale that shows how strong the dollar is compared to other currencies. This index has now crossed 100, meaning the dollar is unusually strong. Here is the direct connection to your gold — gold and silver are priced in US dollars globally. When the dollar becomes powerful, gold automatically becomes more expensive for buyers outside America. So buyers from India, China, Japan, and Europe all pull back. Less buying means lower demand, and lower demand means falling prices. It is that simple and that direct.

America’s Central Bank Is Keeping Money Expensive

For many months, big global investors were hoping that the US Federal Reserve — America’s central bank, think of it as their version of our RBI — would reduce interest rates soon. Lower interest rates usually push people towards gold because keeping money in banks gives poor returns. But that did not happen. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell made it very clear — interest rates will stay high. No reduction anytime soon.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When interest rates stay high, US government bonds start giving better and safer returns. So big investors are asking one very practical question — why keep money in gold, which gives zero returns, when bonds offer safe guaranteed income? They are quietly shifting money out of gold into bonds every single day, and that steady selling is pushing prices down further.

Paper Trading Made The Fall Even Worse

Here is something most people do not know. A very large part of global gold and silver trading is not about actual physical gold changing hands. It is paper trading — where big traders place huge bets using borrowed money on whether prices will rise or fall. When prices started dropping, many traders were immediately forced to sell their positions to cover losses. This is called a margin call — your broker telling you, pay up right now or we sell everything. This forced selling created a chain reaction. More selling caused more price drops, which triggered even more forced selling. The fall became faster and deeper because of this domino effect that had nothing to do with real gold demand at all.

Silver Got Hit From Two Sides

Silver fell even more sharply than gold, and there is a clear reason. Silver plays a double role — it is both a savings metal like gold, and a vital industrial material used in solar panels, electronics, and data centres. When uncertainty rises, investors stop buying silver and industries slow down purchases simultaneously. Silver gets hit from both sides at once. Many investors had bought silver expecting prices to touch $120. Instead it is now sitting around $66. Those sitting on heavy losses are selling to stop further damage, adding more downward pressure every passing day.

What Should You Do Now?

If you are holding gold for a long-term goal — a wedding, an emergency fund, or retirement security — do not panic and sell. Gold has recovered through every major crisis in history and will do so again. But if you were planning to buy, this period is worth watching carefully before jumping in. Prices may dip further before stabilising. Stay calm, stay patient, and never make emotional decisions with your family’s hard-earned savings.

—– E.O.M

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.