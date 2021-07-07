New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the highly-speculated cabinet reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening, reportedly at 6 PM. This is the first cabinet reshuffle since he assumed the charge for a second term. Tipped to be a “major shake-up” of the government, this time PM Modi looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges. Also Read - Scindia Heads to Delhi From Indore, Pashupati Paras Spotted Shopping For Kurta Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane and Pashupati Paras, are being seen as the probables for induction as Ministers of Council in the Modi government, as they arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. Also Read - President Appoints New Governors For These 8 States Ahead of Union Cabinet Reshuffle. Here’s The List

The Cabinet Buzz

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia cut short his tour of the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh and took off for Delhi from Indore after taking darshan of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. However, he remained tight-lipped about speculations that he might be inducted into the Union cabinet during its expansion and said he had no information about the same. Also Read - Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz, PM Modi's Key Meet With Shah, Nadda Cancelled: Reports

In March 2020, 22 MLAs of Congress led by Scindia resigned from the party and crossed over to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, which paved the way for the BJP to return to power again.

When asked about speculations about Scindia joining the Union council of ministers, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said, “Many congratulations to him if he is being inducted as a minister in the Central government.”

Modi Cabinet May Get 19-20 Fresh Faces

The Council of Ministers in the Modi government may go up to 79 from 60 with the reshuffling, said reports. At present, there are 21 Cabinet ministers, 9 MoS (minister of state) with independent charge, and 29 ministers of state besides PM Modi.

Apart from Sonowal, Scindia and Rane, JD(U) leader RCP Singh, LJP’s Pashupati Kumar Paras, Santosh Kushwaha, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Locket Chatterjee, and Zafar Islam are also expected to be included in the Union Cabinet. Ramadas Athavale, a junior minister, is the only BJP ally in the government as of now.

Names of Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni, Sudhanshu Trivedi are doing the rounds while BJP MPs Sushil Modi, Ashwini Vaishnav and G V L Narasimha Rao are also being mentioned as the probables.

There is also a buzz about Modi inducting some professionals and those with domain expertise besides bringing in more women. Moreover, the reshuffling is expected to include a record number of leaders from SC, ST and OBC categories.

Rough Waters in Bihar

Amid reports of his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras getting a berth in the union cabinet expansion, Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that nobody from the breakaway faction should be taken in the ministry from the LJP quota.

“If my uncle is inducted in the union cabinet from the LJP quota or as an LJP member, we will go to court,” the 38-year-old Jamui MP told reporters.

Ministry Of Co-Operation

In a significant move, the Central government on Tuesday created a separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’. This particular central ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and help deepen Co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots.

According to official sources, the Ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable the development of Multi-State Cooperatives (MSCS).

There has been no official word on the Cabinet reshuffle so far.