New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that Coronavirus crisis in the country must serve as a turning point for this nation and that every citizen must resolve to contribute towards a "self-reliant India", emphasising on his "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" mission.

"Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," Modi said addressing an inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Here are top 10 quotes from Modi's address:

1) “The world is fighting Coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones – we are fighting all of these together,” said PM Narendra Modi.

2) Reinforcing his “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” mission, Modi said, “Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India.”

3) “Everything that the country is forced to import, how it should be made in India, how India should become an exporter of the same products in future, we have to work faster in this direction,” PM Modi added.

4) Modi also drew inspiration from Swami Vivekananda. Quoting him, Modi said, ‘The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries.” This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is inspiration for India in post-COVID world, PM Modi asserted.

5) PM Modi said that it is time for bold policy reforms. “At this time we’ve to take Indian economy out of ‘command and control’ and take it towards ‘plug and play’. This isn’t the time for conservative approach. It’s time for bold decisions & bold investments. It’s time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain,” PM Modi said.

6) He then spoke on his ‘People, Planet and Profit’ business, adding that how it is both environment friendly and good for business. He encouraged people to use and grow jute.

“Another campaign is going on in India – to free the country from single use plastic. In this, ‘People, Planet and Profit’ addresses all the three topics. Especially for West Bengal, it is very beneficial. Possibility of growing jute business increases,” PM Modi said.

“We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We’ve always heard ‘What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’. We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together,” he added.