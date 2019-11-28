New Delhi: Putting an end to the month-long political impasse in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief and Maha Vikas Aghadi leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra along with other six MLAs of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance.

The star-studded ceremony witnessed the presence of many prominent political leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and DMK chief MK Stalin among others. As per the earlier announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold his first cabinet meeting on Thursday night itself and will take a number of crucial decisions.

Being the chief minister of a most politically sensitive state, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will face the biggest test of his life when he will address the issues of farmers and women in the state. As the leader of an ideologically divergent alliance, he has taken oath at a time when the state is undergoing momentous political changes.

After Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane, Uddhav becomes the third Sena leader to take charge of the Chief Minister’s Office in Maharashtra.

A photographer by hobby, Uddhav is seen as an affable and mild-mannered politician who has displayed decisive skills while dealing with erstwhile ‘elder brother’ BJP on the demand for rotational government in the state. He has imbibed many traits from his father Bal Thackeray on how to make decisions by consulting all Sena members.

After taking charge in office, he will now have to display mature leadership while navigating a new political path with ideologically different parties such as Congress and the NCP.

Otherwise seen as a ‘reluctant’ politician, confining his living only to his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas, Uddhav will now have to display his political sagacity and maturity by keeping the flock of his MLAs together.

A studious boy by nature, Uddhav has studied at Balmohan Vidyamandir and later graduated from the JJ School of Arts, where photography was his main subject. He was born on July 27, 1960, in Mumbai.

An ace photographer and a known author, Uddhav’s works have appeared in a number of magazines and have been showcased at numerous exhibitions. Always lived under the shadow of his father, he became the working president of the Shiv Sena in January 2003. And since then, he has never looked back.

Taking his passion for photography to next level, he began his career in advertising field by setting up an agency called ‘Chaurang’. His specialisation was in aerial and wildlife photography.

As a young and energetic chief minister, he will now have to focus on strengthening the alliance and his Sena organization. He also needs to encourage his ministers to address the issue of farmers in the state.