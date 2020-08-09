New Delhi: In a bid to boosting local weapons production, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft. Also Read - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': MoD to Introduce Embargo on Import of 101 Items Beyond Stipulated Timeline

While making the announcement on the micro-blogging site, Rajnath tweeted,"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce an import embargo on 101 items beyond the given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production."

Check out the full list of 101 weapons/platforms to be put on import embargo by Defence Ministry from December 2020 onward.

