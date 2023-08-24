Home

From Somayaan to Chandrayaan: How Atal Bihari Vajpayee Changed Name of India’s Moon Mission

In 1999, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee not only motivated space scientists to explore the moon but also used his Sanskrit skills to rename the mission 'Chandrayaan' instead of ‘Somayaan.’

In 1999, former prime minister AB Vajpayee said the mission should be called Chandrayaan, and not Somayaan.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday scripted history after its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made successful landing on the south pole of the moon. Moreover, Chandrayaan-3’s rover on Thursday rolled out from the spacecraft to begin its exploration of the uncharted lunar surface, ISRO said on social media platform X.

ISRO also said the spacecraft made a historic landing on the south pole of the moon last evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat. “The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon. More updates soon,” ISRO posted on X.

Story of How Chandrayaan Got Its Name

Amid these developments, there is an interesting story of the genesis of Chandrayaan-3 and how it got its name.

In 1999, when the Central government gave the approval for the lunar mission, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister at that time and he not only motivated space scientists to explore the moon but also used his Sanskrit skills to rename the mission ‘Chandrayaan’ instead of ‘Somayaan.’

This particular twist in the naming however raised eyebrows within the space community as their initial choice, ‘Somayaan,’ had drawn inspiration from a Sanskrit verse: “O Moon! We should be able to know you through our intellect. You enlighten us through the right path.”

That time AB Vajpayee said the mission should be called Chandrayaan, and not Somayaan as the country has emerged as an economic power, and will make many exploratory journeys to the Moon,” Dr K Kasturirangan, the then chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, according Deccan Chronicle.

Notably, Kasturirangan was one of the top invitees to New Delhi in May 1999 to make presentations to mark the first anniversary of Pokhran II. That time, he told the news website: “It took four years to plan the mission, and another four years to implement it.”

Chandrayaan-3: How India’s Moon Mission First Originated

As per the ISRO, the original concept of an Indian moon mission started in 1999 through discussions within the Indian Academy of Sciences, followed by further talks within the Astronautical Society of India in 2000.

After taking insights from experts, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) established the National Lunar Mission Task Force, comprising prominent scientists and technologists.

The Lunar Mission Tas Force was engaged in deliberations to evaluate the feasibility and specifics of an Indian mission to the Moon, considering its potential objectives and configuration.

After extensive deliberations, a unanimous recommendation emerged that India should undertake a lunar mission, driven by heightened international lunar interest and the opportunity for scientific advancement, including challenges beyond the Geostationary Orbit.

Later in November 2003, the Central government approved ISRO’s proposal for the inaugural Indian Moon Mission, paving the way for Chandrayaan-1 to take flight.

While addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 56th Independence Day in 2003, AB Vajpayee unveiled the first moon exploration plan of India- Chandrayaan 1. He stated, “Our country is now ready to fly high in the field of science. I am pleased to announce that India will send her spacecraft to the moon by 2008. It is being named as Chandrayaan.”

