New Delhi: With just four months to go for assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress party has plunged into a fresh crisis after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the state unit chief. He stepped down from his post shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet. The abrupt resignation of the cricketer-turned-politician, within two months of taking over the vital post, has raised several questions on the 'sinking ship' Congress with BJP stating that 'the leadership is totally under dark'.

However, experiencing an internal rift or landing itself in controversy is not new for the grand old party. Earlier also, it had to struggle to keep its flock together in various states including Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The party's fortunes have been in a tailspin since it suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wherein it amassed only 52 seats out of a contest for 542.

Here is the list of controversies that plagued the grand old party before and after Independence:-

1939 Tripuri session: Ahead of Independence in 1939, the Congress party had faced its first biggest crisis in 1939 when Subhash Chandra Bose was elected for the Presidency of the Indian National Congress during the party's session held in Madhya Pradesh's Tripuri. Bose had won the elections by securing 1580 votes defeating Sitaramayya who secured 1377 votes. The defeat of Sitaramayya came as a major blow to Gandhi who was not in favour of making Bose the President of the grand old party.

“I am glad of his (Subhash’s) victory….and since I was instrumental in inducing Dr. Pattabhi not to withdraw his name after Maulana Azad Sahib done so, the defeat is more mine than his….”, Gandhi had said.

Power-struggle For Supremacy After Pandit Nehru’s Demise in 1964: The Congress party had plunged into an even bigger crisis after the death of Pandit Nehru in 1964. There were differences among the top leadership of Congress regarding the future of the party then.

The power struggle within the party ended with the elevation of Indira Gandhi, Nehru’s daughter, as the Prime Minister of India in 1966.

Congress split 1969: The infighting between the two warring factions within the party intensified after the expulsion of Indira Gandhi (for violating the party discipline) which resulted in a vertical split— Congress (R), Congress (O) within on 12 November 1969. Of the total 705 members, 446 walked over to Indira’s side.

In the 1971 general election, Morarji Desai and Kamaraj’s INC(O) won about 10% of the vote and 16 Lok Sabha seats, against 44% of the vote and 352 seats for Indira’s Congress. The split was seen as a left-wing/right-wing division. While Indira wanted to use a socialist agenda, Congress (O) stood for a more right-wing agenda and distrusted Soviet help.

Emergency 1975-77: Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing “internal disturbance”, the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977. The order vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

The final decision to impose an Emergency was proposed by Indira Gandhi, agreed upon by the President, and thereafter ratified by the Cabinet and the Parliament (from July to August 1975), based on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state. It is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India’s history.

Rajiv Gandhi vs Pranab Mukherjee: After the demise of Indira Gandhi, the Congress leadership crisis was back again to haunt the party. In April 1986, Pranab Mukherjee, one of the senior leaders of the Congress was forced to leave the party and form a new outfit—Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress in West Bengal.

It was said that Mukherjee was not in favour of Rajiv Gandhi being appointed the prime minister of India after Indira’s demise and saw himself as the rightful successor to the post due to his seniority within the party and was opposed to the dynastic nature of the transition.

However, in the second volume of his memoir, The Turbulent Years:1980-96, Mukherjee said “Many stories have been circulated that I aspired to be the interim prime minister, that I had staked a claim and had to be persuaded otherwise. And that this created misgivings in Rajiv Gandhi’s mind. These stories are completely false and spiteful.”

In the book, the late former President had written in detail about the conversation he had with Rajiv Gandhi in a bathroom about prime ministership. Talking about circumstances that led to his ouster from Rajiv’s Cabinet and then from the party, Mukherjee admitted to “have sensed Rajiv’s growing unhappiness and the hostility of those around him and taken pre-emptive action”.

Sharad Pawar Rebelled Against Italian-born Sonia Gandhi: A fresh batch of rebellion in the Congress was seen in 1997 when Sonia Gandhi took over the INC as the party president. Some of the senior leaders of the party—Sharad Pawar, PA Sangma, and Tariq Anwar had publicly opposed her appointment as the Congress chief over her foreign origin.

In June 1999, the trio founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in June 1999 with Pawar as its president. He continues to be the president of NCP.

2020 Rajasthan Political Crisis: At present Rajasthan seems safe for Congress as CM Gehlot continues to claim the support of over 100 MLAs. However, in 2020, Rajasthan had plunged into crisis after a simmering difference between Sachin Pilot and CM Gehlot came out in open.

After days of political tussle, Pilot and 18 other MLAs were issued disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi after the chief whip’s application for their disqualification.

The MLAs had skipped key meetings of the Congress party. The matter has been dragged to the Rajasthan High Court and subsequently to the Supreme Court.

Punjab Infighting: Barely 4 months before the state Assembly elections, the Punjab unit of the Congress is in turmoil as CM Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post abruptly. Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to party president Sonia Gandhi over a phone call. “This (calling a meeting) is happening for the third time…There is an element of doubt regarding me. I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired… which is why I decided to quit,” Singh told reporters after submitting his resignation. A day later the grand old party announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the successor of Captain Singh.

However, trouble mounted for the Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of the state party chief over the appointments of the Director-General of Police and Advocate General, besides re-induction of a ‘tainted’ legislator in the Cabinet. In a missive to Congress president Sonia Gandhi Sidhu said he will fight for the truth till his last breath as the fight is for principles that he won’t compromise with.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

However, things are said to be under control now. It has also been reported that Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress till the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022, however, it is still unclear how the differences over the appointment of the DGP and the AG will be dealt with.