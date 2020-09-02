PUBG Banned in India: Taking another step towards the digital strike against the Chinese apps, the Central government has banned a total of 224 mobile applications till now in three months time. Also Read - The Last Time PUBG Mobile Was Almost Banned in India

For the first time in June, the Central government had banned 59 apps that included hugely popular TikTok. Then in the second phase in July, the Centre had banned another 49 Chinese apps and now it is 118 apps.

The 118 apps that were banned on Wednesday by the Centre include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Alipay, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat reading, Government WeChat, Tencent Weiyun, APUS Launcher Pro, APUS Security, Cut Cut, ShareSave by Xiaomi, and CamCard, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Issuing a statement, the Centre said that these apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

The fresh move to ban the 118 apps comes amid new border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh.

The Centre said it received numerous complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data to servers outside India.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the Centre said in the statement.

The June ban was followed by blocking of 47 more Chinese apps that were clones and variants of the ones banned earlier.

On Wednesday, the government said the Electronics and IT Ministry, invoking its powers under section 69A of the Information Technology Act along with relevant rules and in view of the emergent nature of threats, has decided to block the 118 mobile apps.

The centre said that the apps have been blocked in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.