From video calls to classified data: How a social media friendship led IAF officer to share sensitive military details

Police sources said the investigation has so far indicated that the officer allegedly shared important documents and other sensitive information with the woman through online communication platforms.

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From video calls to classified data: How a social media friendship led IAF officer to share sensitive military details (Image: AI generated)

A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested by Delhi Police in May over allegations of sharing sensitive information related to national defence, IANS reported quoting sources familiar with the investigation. The officer was arrested on the night of May 31 after the IAF’s intelligence unit shared specific information about the case with Delhi Police.

He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody. Investigators are looking into the alleged leak as well as possible links to a wider network involved in collecting sensitive military information.

According to Delhi Police sources, the case may be connected to an alleged espionage network. Investigators suspect that the officer was targeted through what is commonly known as a “honey trap”, allegedly involving Pakistani intelligence operatives.

The officer is also accused of attempting to install software capable of stealing data on a colleague’s mobile phone. Investigators suspect the alleged move was intended to gain access to and control the device.

Following his arrest, the Wing Commander was initially kept in police custody for questioning. He was later sent to judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

Police are examining whether classified information or confidential documents connected to national defence were shared and whether other people were involved in the alleged operation.

The IAF has confirmed that the officer was being monitored before the matter was handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

How The Alleged Honey Trap Operation Unfolded

According to reports, the IAF officer was reportedly going through a difficult phase in his personal life when he was contacted by a woman on social media. The two soon began communicating regularly and also spoke to each other through video calls. Investigators suspect that the woman slowly built a relationship of trust with the officer before allegedly asking him for photographs, videos and details about the movement and deployment of military units.

Police sources said the investigation has so far indicated that the officer allegedly shared important documents and other sensitive information with the woman through online communication platforms.

Investigators also suspect that the officer was later asked to install a specific application on a colleague’s mobile phone. According to sources, the software was allegedly capable of accessing information from a device, tracking its location or monitoring communications.

The woman is suspected of working on the instructions of handlers based in Pakistan, sources said.

Investigators believe the alleged operation could be linked to a larger espionage network that was trying to collect sensitive information about India’s military and strategic activities.

The probe is also looking into whether the information allegedly shared by the officer could have posed any threat to national security or been used to support activities against India.

As part of the investigation, officials are examining the officer’s digital communications to trace his interactions with the woman and identify any other people who may have been involved.