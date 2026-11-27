From ward boy to junior resident: How a school dropout man got doctor’s job at Safdarjung Hospital using fake MBBS degree

A Class 11 pass man allegedly used fake MBBS and MD degrees to work as a doctor at several hospitals, including Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Rajasthan SOG has arrested four people and busted a multi-state fake medical degree racket.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/from-ward-boy-to-junior-resident-how-a-school-dropout-man-ramkishore-mahawar-got-doctors-job-at-safdarjung-hospital-using-fake-mbbs-degree-racket-rajasthan-sog-8548347/ Copy

From ward boy to junior resident: How a school dropout man got doctor's job at Safdarjung Hospital using fake MBBS degree (Image: X.com)

In a shocking case of medical fraud, a man who studied only up to Class 11 allegedly worked as a doctor at several hospitals in Rajasthan and Delhi using fake medical degrees. He even managed to secure a contractual junior resident position at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and performed sonography at different hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested four people in connection with an interstate racket involved in making and selling fake medical degrees. The main accused, identified as Ramkishore Mahawar, allegedly used forged Class 12, MBBS and MD (Gynaecology) certificates to register himself as a doctor and get hospital jobs.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), SOG, Vishal Bansal revealed the details of the case during a press conference in Jaipur on Thursday.

Who is Ramkishore Mahawar and how did he become a doctor?

According to the police, Mahawar had studied only up to Class 11. However, he managed to work at several healthcare facilities over the years despite not having a medical degree. Between 2016 and 2022, he worked at a private nursing home in Dausa, Rajasthan. He later joined a hospital in Balotra as a medical assistant, where he was involved in typing ultrasound reports.

After that, he moved to a private hospital in Bayana and worked under a gynaecologist, handling ultrasound-related tasks.

During this period, Mahawar allegedly obtained a PDF copy of an MBBS degree, which was said to have been issued by Rama Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. He changed the details on the document and added his own name.

Using this forged certificate, he managed to obtain registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council, police said. He subsequently worked as a doctor for around 15 days at a private hospital in Kharela, Dausa.

How did he get a job at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi?

Mahawar moved to Delhi and worked as a nursing assistant-cum-ward boy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital between August 2024 and April 2025. During this period, he allegedly came across an advertisement on Facebook offering backdated educational degrees and certificates.

He contacted the people behind the advertisement and was offered fake qualifications, including a Class 12 certificate, an MBBS degree and an MD degree in Gynaecology.

According to the SOG, the accused was asked to pay around Rs 6.5 lakh for these documents and assistance in obtaining medical registration. The Class 12 certificate was reportedly arranged in the name of the Tamil Nadu Education Board, while the MBBS and MD degrees were shown as qualifications from Sikkim Manipal Medical University.

Mahawar allegedly transferred around Rs 5.5 lakh to a bank account provided by the racket members. The certificates were then delivered to him through DTDC courier.

Using these documents, he allegedly secured registration with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and joined Safdarjung Hospital as a contractual junior resident in June 2025. However, the Delhi Medical Council later informed the police that it had not issued the registration certificate bearing the number mentioned in Mahawar’s documents.

Fake medical degree racket spread across several states

The investigation has revealed that Mahawar was not working alone. Police have arrested three other people who allegedly helped operate the fake degree network.

The accused have been identified as:

Ramkishore Mahawar: Allegedly used fake medical degrees to work as a doctor.

Satyajit Panigrahi: Allegedly contacted customers and arranged deals through social media platforms.

Manish Manjhi: Allegedly arranged and prepared fake educational certificates, marksheets and medical degrees.

Khurram Taufiq: Allegedly uploaded forged educational qualifications to university websites to make them appear genuine during online verification.

According to the investigators, the accused had divided their responsibilities. While one person found customers, another arranged the fake documents and a third allegedly uploaded them online.

The network reportedly dealt with forged certificates linked to around 45 to 55 universities and educational institutions. An investigation by the SOG has also indicated that the racket may have supplied fake qualifications to around 300 people.

Mahawar also allegedly performed sonography using fake qualifications

The investigation further revealed that Mahawar allegedly obtained another fake qualification, a Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD), to work as a sonographer. Using the diploma, he reportedly started providing on-call sonography services at several hospitals in Delhi-NCR.

He allegedly paid another Rs 8.5 lakh to obtain a second DMRD diploma, which was shown as having been issued by a government medical college in Miraj, Maharashtra. He also obtained registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council using the documents, according to reports.

How was the fake doctor racket exposed?

The investigation began after the registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council filed a complaint at Jaipur’s Ashok Nagar police station on October 6, 2024. The complaint alleged that several people had obtained registration as medical practitioners by submitting fake educational documents.

The case was later taken up by the Rajasthan SOG. Mahawar was arrested in Delhi on November 8. Based on information obtained during his questioning, the police traced the other alleged members of the racket.

Satyajit Panigrahi was arrested in Mumbai on November 18, Manish Manjhi was arrested in Gwalior on November 21, and Khurram Taufiq was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.