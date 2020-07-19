Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, a number of states have announced complete shutdown in their districts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Also Read - Is Lockdown no Solution to Coronavirus? These State Don’t Plan to Extend Shutdown | Check Details

While some states have declared lockdown on weekends, other states have announced complete shutdown except for essential services.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): As community transmission was reported in two coastal hamlets, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration imposed complete lockdown for 10 days in the coastal areas of from Saturday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that community spread had occurred in Poonthura and Pulluvila and its nearby places have seen a rapid increase in the number of contact cases.

From Edava in the north to Pozhiyoor in the south, these areas have been declared as Critical Containment Zone (CCZ) and have come under complete and strict lockdown from Saturday midnight to July 28 midnight.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand): In an effort to keep the deadly virus under control, the Uttarakhand government has imposed a complete weekend lockdown on Saturday in four districts of the state. The districts where the lockdown has been imposed include Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

During the shutdown period, essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops, hotels, movement of persons and vehicles associated with these activities, movement of goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargo and people travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes have been exempted from the ambit of the weekend lockdown.

Yanam (Puducherry): To curb the spread of coronavirus, the Yanam administration in Puducherry on Saturday announced that restrictions will be tightened on Sundays in view of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases.

In the region, the stricter curfew came into force from July 19 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Notably, Yanam is the first region in the whole Union Territory to announce a stringent curfew reminiscent of total lockdown.

Ganjam, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Rourkela (Odisha): The Odisha government has announced a 14-day complete shutdown in Ganjam, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur district and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area. The shutdown came into effect from Friday 9 PM. It will be in place till July 31 mindnight.

During the shutdown period, aggressive surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment will be done in these areas. The movement of people will be restricted and shops, offices and institutions will remain closed during the shutdown.

Kamrup Metropolitan district (Assam): Taking strict measures, the Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state. However, the movement will b allowed in medical and last-rite emergencies with written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district.

On the other hand, the movement of goods and essentials, however, will continue uninterrupted. Night curfew will be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM daily.