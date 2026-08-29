Big setback for Everest, Laljee Godhoo as FSSAI bans hing over violations; non-compliance in three other masalas

The move comes as FSSAI informed the Supreme Court about its proposal to introduce a new warning label on the front of packaged food products.

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Tests on samples collected from the companies’ manufacturing units showed that they did not meet the prescribed standards. File image

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has temporarily stopped the sale of compounded hing manufactured by popular brands Everest Food Products and Laljee Godhoo after lab tests showed that the products did not meet the required standards. Following a consumer complaint, the agency launched a surveillance of Major hing brands. Tests on samples collected from the companies’ manufacturing units in Mumbai and Everest’s Umbergaon facility in Gujarat showed that they did not meet the prescribed standards.

What did the agency find?

FSSAI said compounded hing is required to have a minimum of 5 per cent alcohol-soluble extract under existing rules. Laboratory tests, however, found just zero to three per cent in the samples, indicating that the manufacturers may have used 30-40 per cent less raw hing than prescribed.

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The agency collected six varieties of raw hing from the LG unit, which were found to consist of 15 to 32 per cent starch, as opposed to the permitted maximum limit of one per cent. The FSSAI has asked the two manufacturers to submit action plans outlining steps to address the violations and ensure their products meet the prescribed standards. They have also been advised to voluntarily recall products that have already reached the market. The prohibition will continue until the companies comply with the rules.

Another Everest masala under the radar

The agency detected non-compliance in Everest’s egg curry masala, chicken masala and garam masala. However, these products have not been banned yet.

FSSAI proposes front-of-pack warning label for products high in fat, salt & sugar

The move comes as FSSAI told the Supreme Court that it has proposed to provide a prominent front-of-pack warning label in red colour for food products which are high in added saturated fat, added sugar and salt.

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the FSSAI said the proposal is intended to provide a simple, prominent and easily comprehensible warning to consumers regarding food products which are high in specified nutrients of concern.

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“It is proposed to provide a prominent front-of-pack warning label in a red-coloured hexagonal shape for food products which are high in any two or more of the following nutrients of concern, namely added saturated fat, added sugar and salt, based on the thresholds specified under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024 issued by ICMR-NIN,” the affidavit said.

It said the warning label shall indicate the applicable declarations, such as “High Fat”, “High Sugar”, “High Salt” and/or “Highly Sweetened Beverage”, as the case may be, to enable consumers to readily identify products high in the specified nutrients.