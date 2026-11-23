FSSAI expands crackdown on packaged drinking water brands after Bisleri row; All companies under scanner

The FSSAI is planning wider inspections of packaged drinking water brands across India following its action against Bisleri over alleged quality violations.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stepped up its checks on packaged drinking water brands across the country following concerns over water quality and safety. The food safety regulator has started collecting random samples from different bottled water companies to check whether their products meet the prescribed standards. The latest inspection drive covers several packaged drinking water brands, not just Bisleri. Laboratory reports of the collected samples are expected to be released after testing is completed.

The move comes days after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over a packaged drinking water sample that was declared unsafe in laboratory examinations. The action has brought the quality of bottled water sold in the Indian market under fresh scrutiny.

Apart from checking the chemical composition and safety of drinking water, the regulator is also examining brands that use names, packaging and labels similar to those of well-known companies. Businesses found using misleading names or labels could face regulatory action.

FSSAI collects packaged water samples from different brands

FSSAI has expanded its inspection drive and is collecting random samples of packaged drinking water from different brands to check their quality. The samples will be examined in laboratories to determine whether they meet the food safety standards prescribed by the regulator. The tests are expected to check for chemical contamination and other quality-related issues.

The latest exercise follows earlier sample collections from several companies, including Bisleri. The regulator is expected to take further action if laboratory reports reveal violations of food safety requirements.

The development is significant because packaged drinking water is widely consumed across India, particularly at railway stations, airports, restaurants, offices and other public places.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, companies selling packaged drinking water must follow prescribed quality and safety requirements. Products that fail to meet these standards can face regulatory action.

Bisleri water row: Why has FSSAI taken action against the company?

The expanded inspection drive comes after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd over a sample of its packaged drinking water that failed laboratory tests. According to the regulator, the initial examination found that the sample did not meet the prescribed bromate limits. It was subsequently declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

After Bisleri challenged the findings, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory. The second laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bromate levels in the initial test were reportedly recorded at 12 micrograms per litre, against the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

FSSAI said the laboratory findings established violations under food safety laws and approved the launch of prosecution against the company.

Bisleri disputes laboratory findings, says water is safe

In a statement issued on November 23, the company said the case involved a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility. According to Bisleri, FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025. Five samples reportedly met the required standards, while one recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre.

The company said it appealed against the findings in November 2025. The referral laboratory subsequently found bromate within the prescribed limit but separately detected PAHs.

Bisleri later arranged another test of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found bromate levels within permissible limits. The company claimed that it submitted the independent test report to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office on February 2, 2026, but received no further communication.

“To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website,” the company said.

Bisleri also said it conducts more than 90 quality checks as part of its 10-step manufacturing process and would continue to cooperate with the regulator.

Why is FSSAI increasing checks on packaged drinking water?

The latest inspection drive is part of a wider effort to improve food safety standards and strengthen monitoring of packaged drinking water manufacturers.

An important regulatory change came in October 2024, when FSSAI removed the earlier requirement for mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for packaged drinking water and mineral water.

However, this did not mean that companies could sell bottled water without quality checks. In November 2024, FSSAI placed packaged drinking water and mineral water in the high-risk food category. This requires manufacturers to undergo inspections before receiving licences, while annual inspections and third-party food safety audits are also required for centrally licensed manufacturers.

In December 2025, FSSAI introduced a separate testing scheme for packaged drinking water and mineral water, which came into effect on January 1, 2026. Manufacturers are required to follow the prescribed testing requirements to ensure that their products meet safety standards.

FSSAI also monitoring misleading brand names and labels

Apart from checking the quality of bottled water, the regulator is also keeping an eye on companies that use names, packaging or labels that closely resemble established brands.

Such practices can confuse consumers into believing that they are purchasing products from well-known manufacturers. Food safety rules require packaged products to carry clear and accurate information about their identity, manufacturer, batch number and other mandatory details.

Companies found violating labelling and food safety requirements may face action under the relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)