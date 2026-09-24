FSSAI proposes ban on ‘Paneer’ tag for substitute products, seeks stricter disclosure

Food business operators such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services that use substitutes for traditional dairy-based paneer or cheese products would come under the ambit of the proposed amendment.

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FSSAI has said that businesses using paneer or cheese analogues must clearly disclose this to consumers. Representational image

FSSAI has proposed curbing the use of the term “paneer” for analogue paneer and cheese products, in a move aimed at preventing consumers from being misled about what they’re actually buying.

Food business operators such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services that use substitutes for traditional dairy-based paneer or cheese products would come under the ambit of the proposed amendment.

The FSSAI has said that businesses using paneer or cheese analogues must clearly disclose this to consumers, prominently displaying the information at touchpoints such as menu cards and packaging labels, in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations.

Also Read | FSSAI takes action against E-Commerce platforms including Amazon, Swiggy and Blinkit over alleged rule violations

The notification said the proposed amendment is intended to prevent analogue dairy products from being sold as paneer and misleading consumers about what they contain. Products licensed or registered under the “Analogue in Dairy Context” category will no longer be permitted to use “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.

The proposal also states that products already licensed or registered under the ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category would have to discontinue the use of the term “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.

The FSSAI said the proposed changes are aimed at ensuring consumers are not misled about products that are not traditional dairy-based paneer or cheese.

The proposal comes amid increased food safety inspections and regulatory scrutiny over the labelling and composition of food products.

FSSAI cracks down on Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket, other online delivery apps

Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products. In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has launched a “major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances”.

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The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added. FSSAI has initiated penal action against five leading e-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart India, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket, for misleading claims related to food product ‘Happilo Premium Date Bites – Zesty Orange’.

In the case of Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket, FSSAI has started action due to misleading claims and non-compliant product information related to some dairy products of Milky Mist. These products are ‘Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd, and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt’.

Amazon Seller Services, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket were found to be non-compliant with applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 relating to sale, display, and offer for sale through e-commerce platforms for the food product ‘Datura (Dhatura) fruits/seeds’.