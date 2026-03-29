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Petrol or CNG: Which is really better for Indias air quality?

Petrol or CNG: Which is really better for India’s air quality?

The fuel crisis in India is being reported from different parts of the country. At a time like this, shifting to less expensive alternatives can be beneficial not just for the environment but your pockets as well. So here's a look at whether petroleum or CNG is better for the air quality

Which is better for the air quality in India - Petrol or CNG? Image courtesy: PTI

The oil crisis has been going on for nearly a month now, with prices of petroleum and LPG reaching peaks. The crisis began in India with the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz on March 2.

Now, as the crisis leads to a shortage of petroleum and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in India, people are looking for alternatives to these. One such alternative is Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which has emerged as an immediate, pragmatic alternative to expensive petrol.

Here is a look at which one is better for India’s air quality.

Why do people prefer using petroleum?

Petroleum has a high energy density, which means that even a small amount can produce high amounts of energy, making it an efficient tool for transportation and industrial use. It is also very versatile as it can be refined to produce a slew of products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, and other items.

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But even with its list of benefits, petroleum has several disadvantages. It causes serious environmental degradation, leading to the disruption of land and marine ecosystems while releasing harmful pollutants into the air when it burns. Petrol also releases moderate levels of toxic particulate matter (PM), which leads to India’s severe urban smog.

Petrol also releases carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides in large quantities. This is one of the highest contributors to the creation of ground-level ozone. Petrol also leaves behind carbon deposits that can degrade car engines.

What are the reasons for using CNG?

As compared to petrol, CNG is a safer and more environmentally friendly fuel. It is exceptionally clean and eliminates nearly 90 per cent of dangerous PM emissions. Using CNG drastically reduces the risk of respiratory illnesses in densely populated areas. Meanwhile, according to some studies, CNG releases 20-28 per cent less carbon dioxide compared to petrol and diesel counterparts.

Using CNG fuel slashes nitrogen oxides by up to 65 per cent, making natural gas a vital tool for meeting India’s increasingly strict emission standards. While using a petrol car costs roughly Rs 6 to Rs 8 per kilometre, using CNG brings that price down to Rs 3 to Rs 4. This makes it the ultimate choice for commercial fleets and city drivers.

Other than CNG, some cleaner fuels include Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), biogas, hydrogen, electricity, and biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel.

Which is a better choice for India’s air quality?

Considering all the factors, it is safe to say that using CNG at a higher level is beneficial. CNG helps not only reduce PM matter but also reduce the creation of ground-level ozone.

CNG helps ease the financial burden on daily commuters dealing with volatile global oil prices. Thus, CNG will be beneficial for use in large quantities.

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