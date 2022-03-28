Panaji: Mauvin Godinho, the newly appointed Cabinet Minister of Goa, on Monday said that the fuel prices are bound to go up because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.Also Read - Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Likely To Visit India Next Week - What's On Agenda

Godinho was responding to questions from mediapersons soon after attending the new government's first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Because of the rising international crude oil (prices), they are bound to rise. Are you not aware that Russia and Ukraine are at war," Godinho, a former Transport Minister, said when asked to comment on fuel prices, which saw the price of petrol cross the Rs 100 barrier on Monday.

“Is it the local government that has increased the prices? The whole world is bearing the brunt of price rise,” Godinho said.

